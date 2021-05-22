Reopening of theaters and concert halls could benefit from a reduction in the sales tax in Missouri





SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) – Ozarks cinemas and concert halls are starting to reappear after being severely affected by the pandemic. Regal College Station in downtown Springfield reopened on Friday for the first time in several months. The cinema had been closed for some time during the pandemic, only to reopen temporarily for a little while. These doors are now open for the foreseeable future. Were kind of a family of moviegoers, so were a little excited to finally get the chance to come see movies, said movie buff Robin Davidson. It took a while for the doors to some movie theaters to open. While some have returned, like Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Springfield, others are still in the process of reopening. Of course, you can watch movies at home, but seeing them on the big screen certainly has its own appeal. It always makes it more of an event, Davidson said. It’s kind of what it is, it’s an event. And so we love stories, we love movies. We love to watch them at home, but there’s kind of an event going on at the movies. As the temporarily closed signs have disappeared at Regal College Station, state lawmakers are hopeful it will continue. They approved a bill providing for a nearly two-year sales tax cut on tickets and concessions for theaters and concert halls. State aid is something that is really going to help the industries that have been hit the hardest; Live music, concerts and cinemas are the latest mass gathering places to open, Rusty Worley said with the Downtown Springfield Association. So I think it’s essential to have that kind of help. The tax break would also apply to concert halls like the Ozarks Amphitheater. He was ready to switch in 2020, but unfortunately the year was not. Shows canceled left and right. The agents reached out to us one by one to let us know their particular artist was not on tour, said Michael Flaherty, Managing Partner of the Ozarks Amphitheater. The first to do so was Ted Nugent. Some acts were pushed back to 2021, but things still hadn’t improved over time. The amphitheater will be back to its usual jams starting with its first big act on Saturday night. At this point, anything we can do that will benefit us financially will help us, Flaherty said. Were in trouble but moving forward. The Missouri House and Senate approved the legislation ahead of last week’s deadline, and it has since been sent to the governor for his approval. To report a correction or typo, please send an email [email protected] Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

