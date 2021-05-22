WWE SmackDown Star makes surprise comeback to Interfere in epic title match

The Apollo Crews Intercontinental Championship was on the line in the main event of SmackDown tonight, and the risk of losing that title was high. The match was a Fatal 4 Way between Crews, Big E, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, but at first it was obvious that Owens and Zayn had their goals on each other rather than the Crews. However, Big E was focused and he immediately attacked Crews, though he spread the damage over everyone, including Zayn for a while. Then he inflicted more punishment on Crews, hitting him and Zayn with big forearms to his chest, followed by a huge splash on the apron.

Owens wouldn’t be outdone, as he took a big dive on E which left him sprawling on the ground. All four got their hits over the next few minutes, but we were back at Big E and Crews, and Crews was hitting E with several German Suplexes in a row.

The crews went for a pin but Owens broke it and knocked out the two men. Unfortunately, Zayn hit a suplex on Owens, then went for the Helluva Kick, but Owens dodged it. Zayn had the best on the exchange, however, and almost got the pin, but Owens sent off.

Zayn and Owens continued to trade punches, and Zayn tried to lift Owens up but Owens hit a Brainbuster from the top rope. It was enough for a pin attempt, but Crews broke it. Owens then tried for a Stunner on Crews but Crews lifted him up and dropped him onto the apron. Big E then hit a huge spear at Crews, sending him hard to the ground.

Big E was on a roll but Zayn put a stop to that momentum, and Owens sought to do the same for Zayn, and he almost managed to pull a pin out of it, but Zayn kicked out.

Crews was back on his feet and corresponding with Zayn, then Big E joined the fray and German Suplexed the two men, but Owens then hit a huge splash on Big E, although E was sent off. Owens got up first, hitting cannonballs on Big E and Zayn, then a German Suplex on E followed by another Cannonball, but Zayn hit a Blue Thunder bomb on Owens. Owens was kicked out and Zayn was clearly frustrated.

Zayn then set up Owens and walked over to the top rope, but Crews interrupted him, although Zayn fought against him and Big E. Zayn then dove over Owens but was super attacked. by Owens, just like Big E. Crews then entered but was criticized by Owens but was kicked off the spit. It was Zayn vs Owens again, but Owens was right and then superkicked Crews, but Zayn then slammed Owens in the back of his head to the floor.

Zayn was caught by Big E, however, and Crews tried to capitalize, but E got the better of the change and attempted the pin. Azeez took Big E out of the ring but E slammed him into the post, then went for the pin on Crews. It looked like he had it, but the lights flickered and smoke filled the entrance ramp.

Aleister Black stepped out, returning to SmackDown after a series of spooky promotions. Crews managed to grab Big E and hold him for a minute, and Black hit E with a Black Mass. This knocked him out, clearing the way for Crews to get the pin and victory.

