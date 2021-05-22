Grays Anatomys Jesse Williams is open to spin-off for Jackson





Grays Anatomy star Jesse Williams reveals he would be considering a spin-off following his recently missing character Jackson Avery in Boston.

Grey’s Anatomy The star, Jesse Williams, reveals that he would consider a spin-off following his recently deceased character, Jackson Avery. The hit medical drama premiered in 2005 and quickly gained a passionate fan base. Set in Seattle, the series follows a group of surgeons as they navigate an intense and often ruthless medical profession. Along the way, many of the main characters inevitably fall in love and fall in love, causing an emotional minefield loaded with drama. Over the years, the character set has evolved, with many beloved actors entering and exiting the screen. Williams’ character Jackson Avery joined the show in 2010 and remained on the show until last week’s episode. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. At Grey’s AnatomyJackson first gained the attention of his peers because of his family background. The grandson of Harper Avery, an illustrious surgeon who has made impressive breakthroughs in medicine, Jackson arrives at Seattle Grace determined to earn his own accolades. As a surgical resident, he struggles to befriend other characters, including protagonist Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo), but he finds an ally in his colleague April Kepner (Sarah Drew). Despite their differences, Jackson and April slowly fall in love, eventually marrying and then separating due to a number of tragic circumstances. In his latest episode, Jackson chooses to leave Seattle for a new job in Boston, with April unexpectedly by his side. Related: Jackson Will Leave Grey’s Anatomy – Japril Theory Explained Talking to TVLineWilliams discussed the possibility of a spin-off focused on the new lives of his characters in Boston. At the same time, he acknowledged that such a project remains on hold for the time being. Read what Williams said below: We’ll see. I am not entirely sure. There is definitely a part of me that has to go out into the wilderness too [as Jackson] and do something different and new so I’m very excited to do it. Having said that, I am really proud of the work and the character that I have created here in this world, and I receive [fans interest]. It would be a damn interesting and meaty spinoff with some incredibly talented actors in a world I don’t see reflected on TV when it comes to equity in medicine and the real role the medical community plays in our impact on our means of care. sustenance, so there is something there. I do not want it. So good to see. We’ll see. During Williams’ time on Grey’s Anatomy, Viewers have often praised Jackson and April’s relationship. For many seasons, they remained one of the most popular couples on the show. When Drew was struck off the show in 2017, fans criticized the narrative choice as a blunt and senseless decision. Over the next several years, Jackson struggled to nurture long-term relationships with his other romantic interests. April’s return in its final episode has left many viewers celebrating their possible reconciliation, though the show has left their fate unknown. This ambiguity only heightened interest in a new spin-off from Shonda Rhimes. With Jackson gone from Grey’s Anatomy, Pompeos Meredith Gray is the only standing character from the original cast. While the series has lasted nearly twenty years, its future beyond next season remains a mystery. Considering all the losses Meredith has survived, including the departures of many of her own friends, it certainly seems like the time may have come for her curtain call. There is something to be said for planning a satisfactory resolution, instead of forcing a scenario that has run its course. More: Will Grey’s Anatomy Be Canceled After Season 18? Source: TVLine Superman and Lois reveal Clark’s greatest power

