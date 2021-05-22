Will a public road end up costing Hollywood condo owners to reopen?

HOLLYWOOD, Florida. A battle on the beach continues in Hollywood. As we first reported in May, a public trail on North Beach remains closed, closed by an adjacent condo association.

The association is breaking the city code for blocking a public right of way. Now the question is, when is the public road going to reopen?

The Renaissance on the Ocean attorney said the plan was to reopen the path as soon as it was safe to do so. They are working to assess the outstanding issues that need to be completed for the safe reopening of the path. But we have not seen any work in progress and the danger does not appear to be visible. Meanwhile, the public is increasingly frustrated with no end in sight.

What right do they have to deny public access ?, cyclist Steve Sher wondered. We asked him how often he drives in this area and he tells us almost every day.

The fence, hazard, and warning signs remain in place, blocking the public beach side of the trail directly behind Renaissance on the Ocean.

The path is Hollywood City’s right of way. It is supposed to allow the public to travel from Surf Road to Dania Beach instead of having to exit onto the busy A1A. But it has been closed since last year.

It doesn’t appear that they are doing any work whatsoever, biker Nick Kirkland said. It looks like they’re trying to keep people out, he says.

Yet, as the public is blocked off, we continue to see Renaissance residents walking right by the danger signs and using the path as a private path to and from their condos.

We stop a resident from using the path to ask who can use the path.

Is it supposed to be dangerous and closed?

Well, I live in the building, so that’s the only way out, the resident told us.

So the public can’t use it, but residents can?

The resident said: I think the public can use it, actually.

Didn’t they tell you not to take the path into the building at all?

The resident said, not that I know of.

We face another resident on the way. Having said that, the path is dangerous and you are not supposed to use it.

I live here, the resident told us.

Oh, so the people who live here can use the path?

No one is supposed to take the path, the resident said.

But you are?

Hush, replied the resident.

The signs and fences were installed by the condo association. They claim the trail is dangerous due to erosion issues when it is a public right of way. As we reported earlier, this is part of an agreement to build the condo directly on the beach.

In 1995, the developer agreed that Renaissance on the Ocean would maintain the public road. Today, years later, repairs are expensive and will likely be continuous.

Engineers must be brought in, dunes possibly rebuilt. There will most likely be strict rules from the Environmental Protection Department and the Army Corps of Engineers, and permits must be observed.

Some jurists say that having to maintain the public road imposes an unfair burden on condo owners and that the agreement with the city was with the developer.

We asked experts in condominium law who are not involved in this issue for their opinion on what could happen.

Lawyer Jason Gordon said the owners were in dire straits.

And lawyer Ken Direktor said: The owners all bought these easements on notice. If they looked at the documents.

That’s what they got from the developer, Gordon said. They do not have the choice.

Maintaining the public highway comes with another financial burden: serious liability issues for condo owners.

It can be expensive and lead to liability risks if someone is injured on the easement property, Direktor warned.

If you have a building with 80 units, those 80 units are not responsible. Being sued for large sums of money and having to pay to defend it or ask his insurance companies to step in where deductibles are rising now, Gordon added.

This is exactly what happened in the street of Positano. They also have an agreement with the city to maintain the public right-of-way: a road on the north side and a roadway and lighting on the south side.

So when someone apparently stumbled across the path, they took legal action against the Positano Condo Association, even though their town had priority. There is talk that the Positano Association could return to the city and ask them to be relieved of responsibility. Ironically, the former mayor of Hollywood lives in Positano.

As for the Renaissance and in Gordons’ opinion: this is not a responsibility that a city wants to take on at this point and they will point out the deal made with the developer years ago and say. You gave us priority. We have agreed to give you the building. We never said we were going to stand up for you or take responsibility. We have no obligation to do so now. “

What we do know is that next week the city attorney and a Renaissance attorney will meet behind closed doors to discuss the matter.

The city of Hollywood takes Renaissance to a special magistrate on June 9 for violation of the code.

What we don’t know is when that path will actually open.