Trese Netflix release date, cast, synopsis, trailer and more





There are tons of amazing Netflix anime series that have become a staple in the anime community. Of High waist invasion at Yasuke to our favorite group of crooks from The great suitor, Netflix has delivered some really good anime every year, and this upcoming anime is sure to follow. It shakes is one of many titles coming in June 2021, and Netflix users are already excited about the subject of the series. Will there be romance or some kind of enemies-to-love trope? Will it be a dystopian universe? Or somewhere in between? We tell you what to expect from this next anime version here. Trese release date Mark your calendars because It shakes will only be released on Netflix on June 10, 2021! At this time, we don’t know how many episodes will be in the premiere of the first season, but once we do, we’ll be sure to update you. Trese casting The cast of this new release is sure to make your head spin like we did You and Pretty little Liars actress Shay Mitchell voicing Alexandra Trese, the series’ main character. Along with Mitchell, the following cast and their roles in It shakes. Griffin Puatu as The Kambal / Bantay

Matt Yang King as Captain Guerrero / Dominic

Steve Blum as Datu Talagbusao / Ibwa

Carlos Alazraqui as Anton Trese / Santelmo

Jon Jon Briones as Hank / Xa-Mul

Eric Bauza as Nuno the Quick / Bagyon Lektro

Lou Diamond Phillips as Mayor Sancho Santamaria

Dante Basco as Bagyon Kulimlim If that wasn’t enough to put you forward, Joy and Hollywood actor Daren Criss will voice Marco and Pussycat dolls Singer Nicole Scherzinger will voice Miranda Trese. Finally, Filipino actress Liza Soberano will also be playing the lead role of Alexandra, and man, we’re going to have such a great treat with this star-studded line-up. We don’t know about you, but this mailing list turns us on! Synopsis of Trese Based on the Filipino comic book series, It shakes follows the story of a woman who serves as a bridge between the underworld and humanity. When these two worlds collide, it is a disaster for society, and it alone can prevent the deaths of many. However, with so much responsibility, can one person save everyone? Learn more about official synopsis here: In Manila, where dark supernatural forces invade the criminal underworld, it’s up to Alexandra Trese to keep the peace – but there’s a storm brewing. Trese trailer Bloodthirsty dark forces and a society in peril sounds like a great recipe for thrilling series. Check out the trailer for the upcoming Netflix horror anime below: June 10 is fast approaching and we are ready to be totally scared. Are you? Are you going to watch this next horror series? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

