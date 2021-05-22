Entertainment
John Boyega We must keep pushing for a diverse Hollywood
After his Star wars tenure has reached a little disappointing conclusion, John Boyega wasted no time using its important platform speak openly and frankly about the very real problems present within the multi-billion dollar space opera franchise and the entertainment industry in general. In a new interview, he discussed what his peers thought about it and explained what can still be done.
Unsurprisingly, Boyegas’s candor drew criticism of many who felt that he should have been satisfied and just grateful that he had been thrown into Star wars to begin. The Finnish premiere of the most recent Lucasfilm trilogy was an important step towards make the franchise more inclusive and bring more black characters to the screen. But Boyegas receives an inordinate amount of racist backlash and harassment for portraying one of the Star wars Few of the leading black characters were and continue to be an important snapshot of how a certain segment of the audience responded to a rising black actor star in Hollywood. Between how the importance of Finns for new films has been downplayed some advertisements, and how the characters ended up feeling later by The Rise of SkywalkerIn the end, it was fair to say that Disney and Lucasfilm dropped the ball on their side.
For some, Boyega speaking publicly about these things was in bad shape and an attempt to draw attention to himself. In a recent interview with NPR fresh air Guest interviewer Sam Sanders, Boyega spoke about how well he was aware of this idea about him, but explained that a lot of that energy was simply a result of his transparency about the types of conversations going on. off camera. Well, I think I meant the elephant in the room which is easily dismissed at times, easily seen as a selfish act, a way to bring attention to you, Boyega said. I wanted to discuss an issue that I had discussed with actors on set, an issue that I had discussed with, you know, professionals, executives, producers that I was meeting, whether it was during rebates. awards or meetings, which noticed the same things I had noticed.
Boyega said that in the weeks and months after he started talking about his Star wars experience, he began to hear from other black actors who felt that he set an example for them to set in their negotiations by working their own concerts. And I think those conversations should take place, Boyega said. And I am happy at the time to have been able to say something about it. And then also, when that conversation is now over there, I talked to actors who said, now we can make a reference, bro. You do not understand. We can now have a discussion with the director.
Although Boyegas is best known for his acting, in 2016 he also launched Upperroom Entertainment Limited, the production company that co-produced Pacific Rim: uprising. Speaking about his work behind the screens, Boyega explained how he looked at characters like Tyler Perry and Macro (the company behind Judas and the Black Messiah and sorry to disturb you) CEO Charles King as examples of the kinds of strategic steps that can be taken to put yourself in a position to effect change in Hollywood. You can see this change in the number of projects that are lit in green and shown on screens featuring black actors, but Boyega also stressed that it was important to understand how these types of projects combine in order to get a better look. image of the functioning of the industry. I’m starting to watch these teams and sometimes the streaming platforms that could sometimes play in the diverse game just by acquiring projects, detailed Boyega. Like, you know, does diversity come from the decision-makers on your team, you know, from the leaders, from the producers? Or is it because you get, you know, black projects and buy them?
Regardless of how these series and movies combine, what always ends up being key to knowing whether characters are factored into the minds of audiences is presenting them in a way that makes them feel impactful. It’s something that’s partially accomplished through things like commercials, but mostly through the text of the stories themselves and those special moments in the movies that make you Feel on the characters. In Boyega, wonders The Falcon and the Winter Soldier decided to give Sam Wilson the kind of special moments meant to make him feel like he’s being Captain America as a result of Avengers: Endgame, for example. We have people watching now Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and a lot of people have commented on the Falcons’ character elevation, haven’t they? … on the show and how they’ve done really well in raising it, which I also agree with, Boyega said. You know, and we can see there’s … it’s because you give the characters those special moments.
With the newly announced Attacking the block afterOn the horizon, it looks like Boyega intends to live by example and continue to invest his time and energy in building another franchise that people are asking for more. It will be interesting to see what moves he makes next, if only to take notes.
