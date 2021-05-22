Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’ and the Resurrection – The Hollywood Reporter

“See, what did I tell you?” America is always sorting out its shit. It’s been seventeen years since Zack Snyder made his film debut with Dawn of the Dead (2004), a remake of the 1978 George A. Romero zombie classic of the same name. With this film, Snyder helped usher in a wave of horror remakes and zombie movies that would go a long way in shaping pop culture in the first half of the 21.st century and has positioned himself as one of the most talked about filmmakers of his generation. In 2021, you’ll be hard pressed to find a movie buff who doesn’t at least have an opinion on Zack Snyder and his filmography. 2021 also marked a successful creative and critical year for the director who has grown quite a cult following over the past decade, first with the long-awaited release of Justice League by Zack Snyder on HBO Max, and now with Army of the dead on Netflix. It’s the second step that will likely have the biggest effect on Snyder’s next steps, as all signs point to him putting the DCEU and his relationship with WarnerMedia in the rearview mirror in exchange for the picturesque foreground of a partnership with Netflix and a franchise for Army of the dead. To borrow from Dawn of the DeadCJ (Michael Kelly) once again, but without the irony involved in the movie, Hollywood, as a microcosm of America, is still sorting out its shit. And with the release of Army of the dead, also consider Zack Snyder’s immediate future and sort it out.

Having had the pleasure of seeing Army of the dead in theaters, there is no doubt that the film is a visual and aural feast, as fans of Snyder’s films have come to expect. Although this is a Netflix release, it is a film that, if possible, is worth seeing on the big screen. But beyond the familiar pitfalls associated with Snyder’s stylistic choices and visual flair, Army of the dead feels like a breath of fresh air, with Snyder, who also co-wrote the film, served as the DP and produced alongside his wife Deborah Snyder via their company The Stone Quarry, appearing to have the most fun than he’s had for years. Without a doubt, a lot of that comes from the freedom Netflix has given him, allowing Snyder to work without the execution or content worries that have held up the most recent entries in his filmography. But another equally important aspect is that for the first time in a decade, when he published Sucker Punch (2011), Snyder is free from baggage provided with adaptation of pre-existing material.

Of course, it’s impossible to do anything with zombies without facing comparisons to the genius of Romero and his creations. But that doesn’t compare to the adaptation of the world’s most beloved comic book characters in Steel man, Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice, or Justice League, or the once said unsuitable magnum opus of the comic book superhero medium that is Guardians. And let’s face it here, horror fans are much more open and flexible with different interpretations of familiar myths than comic book fans. As a fan of Snyder’s DC adaptations, I think his time in this world is over, for a variety of reasons. Army of the dead on the other hand, it feels like a world that is just beginning, and a world through which Snyder can channel many of his ideas about mythology, gods, human nature, strong female leaders, parenthood and the end of the world across.

Without going into spoilers, Army of the dead makes it clear why Netflix went ahead with a live-action prequel movie, Army of thieves, and an animated prequel series, Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas. The film is filled with great characters with strong personalities, led by Dave Bautista’s Scott Ward and his daughter, Kate (Ella Purnell). Rather than the men and women who invented Dawn of the Dead, Army of the dead features a specialized group of agents who write big, spin, and in some cases elevate the tropes of the action genre, or at least lean into them with abandon. These are comic book characters without the comic book source material to contain them. There isn’t a single character in the film’s diverse cast of characters, Lily the Coyote (Nora Arnezeder), Mikey Guzman (Raul Castillo), Vanderohe (Omari Hardwick), Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada), and so on, who wouldn’t. be the best for a spinoff movie or series, and that seems to be the idea. As much as Army of the dead stands on his own as his own heist / zombie movie, and kills the characters brutally and without any qualms, he always sets the stage for a future in which the stories of these characters can continue into the past or into the future.

What about zombie fatigue? Surely the most expensive Army of the dead becoming a franchise means that interest in each subsequent medium will wane over time. This has certainly been the case for The walking dead, although even this franchise is still scrambling with more spinoffs and possible films to follow the main series’ conclusion. The Snyders mapped out a way to avoid repetition, using different mediums and genres. Vegas lost is an anime with its own cast of famous actors and, as revealed in Hollywood journalistrecent interview with Deborah Snyder, Army of thieves is a romantic comedy heist that takes place during the zombie apocalypse. While some dyed-in-the-wool Snyder DC fans may wince at the comparison, plans for Army of the dead doesn’t seem that different from what Marvel Studios is doing to combat superhero fatigue: lean into different genres and mediums to keep audiences engaged and feel like they see something fresh every time that serves. also part of a larger story.

Granted, this helps with zombie fatigue as Snyder takes a page from Romero. The day of the Dead (1985) and Land of the dead (2005), using evolved zombies, which Army of the dead gave rise to subspecies and even in the early stages of cultivation. The zombies faced in Army are not just “shamblers” they are smart, able and able to use tools. They even feel emotions like love. If Romero is on Snyder’s side Army of the dead influence, then Richard Matheson’s short story, I’m a legend, is on the other. The potential of this exploration is certainly worthy of a franchise. It’s not that Army of the dead does something particularly new or revolutionary, but that Snyder breathes new life into the material with his own signature. A zombie leader named Zeus who wears a metal face mask and leads hordes of undead on horseback through the ruins of Las Vegas couldn’t be more in tune with Snyder’s impulses and aesthetics, and that makes for some wonders.

Snyder has gained a reputation for exploring the dark side of the superhero myth and deconstructing them. Those who only know the director through these works may be surprised by the amount of humor and bursts of color that punctuate Army of the dead. The film begins with a pink credit streak and an Elvis-à-la-Liberace impersonator singing “Viva Las Vegas,” and actors Tig Notaro and Matthias Schweighofer provide the film with much of its comedic energy and jokes. The movie never feels serious but remains emotionally honest throughout. This is not a deconstruction of the zombie myth. We are not invited to watch the BvS zombie movies. Instead, Snyder builds on what came before with all that Return of the Living Dead (1985) to 28 days later (2002) serving as a prequel, not in terms of continuity but of the cinematographic language of the film. Quite interesting, Army of the dead somewhat reminiscent of the work of James Gunn, who wrote Snyder’s Dawn of the Dead. Coming from a family of working-class misfits, humor that explores and exposes characters, third act sentimentality, and an abundance of pop songs, it wouldn’t come as a shock if Gunn served as the form of conscious or subconscious inspiration for Snyder’s return to the world of the dead.

Army of the dead may be Snyder’s most accessible film since his debut, but his growth as a filmmaker is evident everywhere. Is it forgiving? Of course. Beautifully yes, but Army of the dead also feels like his most controlled movie. That’s not to say that it’s devoid of deeper meanings, or clues to great theories, including an absolutely wild one on time travel. But there is little room to escape with questions of logic or questions about the motivations or methods of the characters. Army of the dead feels like the work of a filmmaker who has before him an expansive new playing field and who has nothing to do but let himself go in a world all his own.