“It smelled organic” – The Hollywood Reporter

Dr. Jackson Avery has left the building.

After running for more than ten years, Jesse Williams officially said goodbye to Grey’s Anatomy and the Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital from the ABC medical drama. The actor signed during the installment of the May 20 drama which saw his alter ego depart for Boston – alongside fellow departing star Greg Germann (Tom Koracick) – as they both head to Boston to tackle inequalities in medicine as leaders of the Avery Foundation.

For Williams, the decision to leave the Ellen Pompeo star was part of a discussion the actor had with showrunner Krista Vernoff about Jackson’s trajectory that ultimately helped solidify 11 seasons of screenplay as the doctor had become his. “It has taken shape over the past year. We try, as much as possible, to talk about what is true to the character and not what corresponds to our other needs and wants. I’m happy to be able to help design this, ”said Williams. Hollywood journalist Friday.

Below, Williams opens up about his departure Grey’s, how he influenced the way Jackson’s script played out and what he’s most proud to share about the medical drama produced by Shonda Rhimes.

You’ve been with the show for over a decade. When did you know season 17 was going to be the end of your time on Grey’s and what was the motivation that drove you to leave?

It came this season. It was a combination of trying to figure out with Krista and the team what made sense and what was next for Jackson. His pot is bubbling. What does he have to do? He has been on this off-screen path of self-discovery, he had issues with abandonment and had unfinished business with his father, and after his marriage ended and April’s departure, he was unable to maintain real connection and romantic relationships and platonic relationships. . He threw himself into work.

Jackson left a few times but was never part of a community. Being an Avery, he had to undergo surgery. But what else is there? He was never involved in anything that was going on and the world was in turmoil. He’s been in bubble wrap his entire life and needed to do something and connect with something that he was passionate about and that wasn’t just his profession. It seemed natural that Jackson would have to change his surroundings and was ready to make a connection with something. What if he followed his instincts instead of his heritage? What if he goes to what is true to him? Looking at what is happening on the streets and how it affects Blacks and Maroons, it made sense that he would have to venture out and abandon the shelter and try something new – or use it to do something that fascinates him.

How was your decision received by Krista and Shonda, who mentionned was writing for you his “honor”?

It was an organic and collective decision; it wasn’t something I had to tell anyone. It was something we found and understood and tried to honor and do it right. It was a team effort all along. We didn’t feel like one of us came to the other and had a predetermined outcome. We wrote something together and that’s what it was.

And Ellen’s response?

It was quite moving. Our last scene together was very emotional as Jesse and Ellen as much as Jackson and Meredith. He’s my boyfriend and he’s a new side for both of us. I was not always an emotionally available person and this trip was more and more emotional.

How involved were you in how Jackson’s storyline ended, especially with the return of Sarah Drew?

I was very involved and very excited to be able to spend some time with her at the end. I love it and we have really collaborated a lot in the world of “Japril” and we have been very active and we have made sure that the work is true to the characters and selfless. The years had passed and we came back to it. It was really special and I can’t imagine doing it any other way.

Jackson’s farewell coincided with Greg Germann’s Koracick. Have you both discussed this?

It was a total surprise to me. Greg is awesome. And I told him that, but since he joined the show, all the cast have pinched themselves with how delicious it was to be there. He’s so smart in the way he plays and in an off-camera class act. I am happy to have had the opportunity to work with and learn from him in such a short time. It’s a pretty noble way of going out.

The episode also featured many poignant flashbacks to moments in Jackson’s career. Looking back on your time with Grey’s, what are you personally most proud to have accomplished?

When I look at the way the fans approached me and the respect that has been earned for a surgeon of color who doesn’t fall into any box, and struggle, has undertones and vulnerability, makes mistakes, is fallible and has need to grow up and is able to find his vulnerabilities and share them – this is really human. People connect to his journey.

Being able to be safe enough in a workspace to be able to introduce real impact. He’s not just a biracial doctor in an alternate universe; this is our universe. What does he do when he gets home? What are the obstacles he encountered? And how do you feel when you are faced with a conflict of interest with a cop who shot a child and need to operate? What is difficult and threatening about this? How it feels to be in a failed relationship or losing a child, but also coming to work every day and confronting the person you feel like you’ve failed with and who you are with have struggled?

I’m really proud to be able to humanize things that are still projected as so polarizing and distant in our society. To be able to watch the way these last two episodes how it came out, these are really polarizing topics: racism, police brutality, racial inequality in medicine, discrimination … these are things people get down to. head in the sand, deny and argue and have been political punch bags. And this character and his journey are linked to people from all walks of life.

What Shonda Created With Grey’s is a pioneering vision of human characters and not just black ones. She’s a person with love, a childhood, a relationship, and so much harder to stereotype and reject real people who you can connect with and feel you know. It is a beautiful ship on board and I am honored and proud of the impact we have had all over the world. People see each other or their loved ones or the conversations they are afraid to have on screen. And it is forever.

What’s next for you, post-Grey’s?

Broadway, baby! I play the lead role in a play. I signed on a couple of movies, I’m running a few shows in development and I’m working on a piece of to-do material and I just did an episode [Vernoff’s] Rebel. I have my entrepreneurial spirit and am always trying to come up with new technology products and games. And I am launching an educational platform called Assemble for the BIPOC community which attracts the top teachers in the country. I am never busy in terms of social justice, entrepreneurship, diversity and achievement, actor and production.

You made your directorial debut on Grey’s Anatomy. After Giacomo Gianniotti returned to directing after her character was killed, would return to directing? Or appear onscreen in the series finale, when can that be?

I’m ready to come back and realize and maybe reappear in front of the camera, [that’s] quite possible. I love working with these people and I am open to any ideas and seeing how they take shape.

Did you keep anything on the set?

I got a bunch of amazing things from our cast and crew, everyone involved on set wrote letters. I got this lovely mailbox and keepsakes that included my original scrub coat, stethoscope, identity, and all those cool pieces from the world of Jackson Avery. It was really moving and sincere. I really adore these people.

Finally, Sarah Drew said she decided Jackson and April were late in the game. Where do you stand on the subject?

I love it and I think it makes perfect sense that it is possible. They are the “person” of the other. No one knows him, loves him, respects him, has seen his worst and can’t understand him like April does. They’ll continue to, at the very least, continue to be great friends, but yeah, I think there’s a good chance they’ll set off at sunset for Boston and a new place together and raise their child together. They are going to reconnect in a romantic way, and it is entirely possible. This is what the fans want and we try to give them as much as possible.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.