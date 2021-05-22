Shocking Marvel Villain Return Teased By Ant-Man 3 Star





With the shoot about to begin Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, star Evangeline Lilly just dropped a major tease that could hint at the return of a big bad guy from the Marvel Cinematic Universe who hasn’t been seen in years. Lilly has since posted a deleted photo to Instagram with his own Ant-Man 3 script which included this text: “I have my script. Read it. Love it. I can’t wait.” And then in the following tagged accounts, Lilly included an actor that many fans believe could be a potential spoiler. Take a look at the pic if you want to know and we’ll break down what that might mean! Here is the list of tags that Evangeline Lilly included in her Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania photo (SPOILERS): (Photo: Evangeline Lilly – Instagram) #waspworkout #quantumania #antman #antmanandthewasp @marvelstudios @mrpeytonreed @marvel #script #marvel #marveluniverse #wasp @michellepfeifferofficial #michellepfeiffer #michaeldouglas #paulrudd #coreystoll @kathrynnewton As you can see for yourself, Lilly included none other than actor Corey Stoll in her tag list – the same actor who played villainous Darren Cross (and ultimately Yellowjacket) in the first one. The ant Man movie! It’s hard to believe (as impossible) that this is some sort of honorary tag from Lilly to her The ant Man alumni of the franchise. The last time we saw Darren Cross he was apparently killed when Scott Lang / Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) shrank and entered the Yellowjacket armor, causing it to implode and become sub-atomic. However, both Ant-Man and the Wasp and Avengers: Endgame proven that there is so much more to the Quantum Realm than we originally knew; Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) survived in this realm for decades, and the Avengers used it as a doorway to other eras. We know that the Quantum Realm presumably has portals to other realities, such as those ruled by Kang The Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), who is the antagonist of Ant-Man 3. That’s all to say: what happened to Yellowjacket at the end of The ant Man Now looks a lot less like a death sentence, than a case of Darren stranded in the Quantum Realm – or transported entirely elsewhere. With his grudge against the Pym family and Scott Lang, Darren could be a major bridge character to explain how Kang’s threat fits into the main MCU timeline. Conversely, Corey Stoll could just as easily appear for a cameo in a flashback. Who really knows? Either way, those Marvel Studios ninjas are likely going to be swooping down on this social media snafu from Evangeline Lilly. If they do, and the position is mysteriously taken down, we’ll know with a fair degree of certainty that Yellowjacket will be back. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17, 2023.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos