From Bollywood to Kenya – meet AKANKSHA NEHRA – born and raised in Kisumu

Born and raised in Kisumu, AKANKSHA NEHRA is imbued with the quintessential courage and hard work for which many Kenyans are renowned. MAN MAINA met the multi-faceted actress to learn more about her and her journey in the film industry.

Akanksha is an actress who has appeared in several films and commercials in Bollywood and Kenya. She is also a former Miss India and a practicing dietitian.

1. What did you want to grow up to?

Like most children, I wanted to be a lot of different things in many different phases.

That would change over time and what I was exposed to. At one point I wanted to be a pilot, then to another reporter, and then I became very focused on being an actress, because then I could be almost anything I wanted on a movie.

I was learning about food and nutrition and becoming drawn to it as well, which made me want to be a dietician too. It all worked out in the end, I guess.

2. How did you get into the film industry?

I have always liked plays. I would perform in plays at my school and in the local community as a young child.

In 2009, I would do my first competition where I won the Miss Punjaban East Africa that year. I would enter the Miss India Worldwide pageant in South Africa a year later, having won the Kenyan phase of the pageant, marking my first taste in entertaining people on a larger scale as I had to showcase multiple talents in the contests.

Akanksha loves to play with her dogs in her spare time.

At the time, not much was happening on the arts scene in Kenya and very few Asians were on the scene, if at all.

So I decided to move to Mumbai and immerse myself in the theater and entertainment scene there. I have attended many workshops and trained with several Bollywood legends like Neeraj Kabi, Atul Kumar and Anupam Kher.

My first day on a film set was on the set of Inkaar (denial), a great Bollywood movie that cemented my love for the theater. After that the ball started and I started getting more callbacks.

3. What have you learned about life from competitions?

Competitions are a very difficult training ground. Well-organized contests can teach you a lot.

There is a sense of discipline and passion that you need to even get into it. You certainly meet a lot of ambitious women at every stage of the pageantry who teach you a lot about life.

Intense training makes you a woman. I enjoyed every part of my competition experiences, my biggest lesson being learning the importance of discipline and focus.

It also taught me the importance of appreciating diverse cultures and treating everyone as worthy of respect.

4. What movies have you been in?

In Kenya I just worked in crime and justice but hope to get more work over time.

In Bollywood, I worked on so many films. I have worked in films like Ribbon, ABCD2, Inkaar, Guns of Benaras and several TV series like Adalat, Savdhaan India and an international show called TLCs Trinny and Suzzanah. I have also directed many short films.

5. It is difficult to break into the cinema and yet you have acted in productions both in India and in Kenya. What is your secret?

She really loves her family. In the photo on the left, his mother, father, uncle and Akanksha.

There is no secret. You just network constantly, audition often, and think positively.

You need to be persistent and make sure you keep building your skill level. Eventually the doors will start to open and you will start to receive reminders.

6. Tell us a bit about your family.

My family is the strength and strength that keeps me alive and motivated. I really appreciate my two siblings as well as my mom and dad.

I am like a puppet suspended from four strings and each one holds one. We are a close-knit family with my siblings and I constantly take care of each other and make sure everything is fine. My older sister is like my Theo and I am her Vincent whom she supports and takes care of in every way.

(Reference by Vincent Van Gogh – love him) She’s my best friend and my emotional support system. I have parents who support me in whatever dreams I choose to pursue.

I am lucky and fortunate that they are very proud of my work and that they are more enthusiastic about it even sometimes more than me. My brother is my biggest critic and the intelligence behind my job choices.

He is a very practical person, but he is very moved with me. He always wants more for me. They all do.

Needless to say, as an actor you have times when the money is tight. I feel so lucky that my family never criticized me during such difficult times.

7. Which famous actors and actresses have you had the pleasure of working with and what have you learned from them?

I have worked with many celebrities in Bollywood and also learned a lot. Amitabh Bachchan is a respected Bollywood veteran and yet his constant repetition and pursuit of perfection teaches you to never get comfortable.

There are others who teach you to take life with a light note like Arjun Rampal.

Here in Kenya, I look forward to working with Peter Pages, a British Kenyan director, on his next film. I also want to meet and learn a lot from great Kenyans.

8. How do you prepare for your characters and how do you choose which scripts to audition for?

A good rule of thumb is to read and re-read scripts. It helps to understand the nuances of the character you are going to play.

As for deciding which projects to work on, I have a few friends who guide me and help me decide among them top writers and actors based between Los Angeles and Mumbai.

They guide me and push me to choose jobs that sometimes I wouldn’t choose. They have contributed to my growth.

9. You are a certified dietitian. What made you choose this line of work?

As a teenager, my acne really bothered me. I read a lot and realized that a change in diet could relieve acne.

I spent all my free time studying food and nutrition in many magazines and books. I remember begging my parents to bring me these big nutrition books from Readers Digests in South Africa so I could find out more about it.

I deleted newspaper clippings about nutrition and still had records of them. It was a natural step that I should study it to learn more and be able to help others too.

I am currently pursuing my second masters in public health in Scotland.

10. You have recently created a production company. Tell us more about it.

Yes, my partner, Pritul Raithatha and I have very interesting and varied stories about Kenyan culture. We hope to tell stories that touch the heart and shake the soul.

We’re in a fundraising process and looking to start with a few short films to do anthologies and also see what genres work.

We have different opinions but manage to agree on the right things and grow together as creators of art. We are open to producers all over the world who want to invest in Kenyan stories.

11. How do you balance acting, being a dietitian and family?

There are days when you don’t have an acting job, and that’s when the education and my job as a dietitian help pay the bills.

It makes you realize how important every aspect of your life is and with experience you achieve a perfect balance in everything they do. I believe in doing things instantly and being done with them.

This saves time as procrastination tends to consume a lot of time and energy. I spend my evenings and weekends with my parents and I use that time to focus only on them and the relationship we have.

It’s about giving what you’re doing right now all you’ve got, whether it’s filming, family, or rest.

12. There are polarizing views on Indian films. What is your opinion on this?

Bollywood is known to be very loud and dramatic. This is what makes it unique. But cinema in Bollywood is now moving from a satirical representation of life to a more realistic cinema.

In the television industry there are still a lot more cartoons like the depiction of life, but that too is changing.

In my opinion, entertainment has no limits or defining parameters. I believe that a stylistic device that works like those used in Indian films will be appreciated by some and not by others.

I feel privileged as an actress to have worked in this industry and to be exposed to their work on an intimate level.

13. How does the Kenyan film industry compare to Bollywood?

Bollywood is a multi-million dollar industry with the highest number of movie releases in the world each year.

Kenya’s film industry is in its infancy. But with the technology and creativity that our country has, we are definitely growing and moving in the right direction.

We have a long way to go, but if we follow Nollywood’s lead in making films that are more commercialized and in different genres, we should be tied in a few years.

14. What do you do to relax?

I love to run long runs, play board and card games with my family, and play with my dogs.

15. What do you know now that you wish you had known earlier?

That it doesn’t matter what people think about you, and that you just need to have thick skin and do whatever you want.

There will always be people who will pull you down, but don’t let them win. Keep doing yourself.

16. What advice would you give someone who wants to start playing?

I would advise them to perfect their profession, to do many workshops and an appropriate theater course in a renowned institution or even to join a theater company.

I also urge them to learn filmmaking techniques like editing, they really help improve their scene and know when to step out of their character.

Volunteering on set as an assistant in any department or even casting really helps to understand the industry as a whole and how things work on set.

Finally, they absolutely must work on several skills such as singing, martial arts, horse riding and also focus on their physical and mental well-being in order to perform better.