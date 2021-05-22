Connect with us

Mark Wahlberg looks unrecognizable on set after gaining 20 pounds in three weeks playing a former heavyweight boxer

Published

12 seconds ago

on

By


MARK Wahlberg looked unrecognizable on the set of his new movie.

The 49-year-old actor gained 20 pounds in just three weeks to play a former heavyweight boxer in the film.

Mark Wahlberg appeared unrecognizable on the set of his new film

11

Mark Wahlberg appeared unrecognizable on the set of his new filmCredit: BackGrid
He gained 20 pounds in three weeks for the role

11

He gained 20 pounds in three weeks for the roleCredit: BackGrid

Mark was recently seen on the set of the movie Stu, which is filming in Angels, although fans probably don’t recognize the actor.

The star appeared much heavier as he became a former boxer turned priest.

In addition to its larger build, Mark also shaved his head for the role. The actor wore a curve-hugging green polo shirt on set, then covered himself in a patterned sweater.

Last month Mark told Jimmy Kimmel Live about his new role: “I play a guy who was a fighter, that was a lot of stuff.

Mark was all smiles on the set of the new movie

11

Mark was all smiles on the set of the new movieCredit: BackGrid
He is currently filming the biopic Stu

11

He is currently filming the biopic StuCredit: BackGrid
Filming takes place in Los Angeles

11

Filming takes place in Los AngelesCredit: BackGrid
He was seen in a wheelchair on the set

11

He was seen in a wheelchair on the setCredit: BackGrid

“He was a fighter, he moved to Los Angeles to become an actor, he fell in love with a girl, he had an accident, he had a spiritual experience of the outer body, he decided to become a priest.

“He died of a rare disease, IBM, but it had a big impact on a lot of people in a very short period of time.”

The actor said of the weight gain process for the film: “After doing the boxing scenes, I can gain as much weight as possible during the film, so I challenge myself to put on 30 lbs. the next six weeks. “

Mark is known for his muscular figure

11

Mark is known for his muscular figure
Mark revealed his weight gain in an Instagram post

11

Mark revealed his weight gain in an Instagram postCredit: Instagram
He shared photos side by side to compare the different characters

11

He shared photos side by side to compare the different charactersCredit: Instagram

He added, “They want me to do this as healthy as possible. I’m like, ‘Dude, I’ve been on such a diet for so long, I just wanna eat whatever I see. “I want to go to the bakeries, I want to go to Denny’s, I want to have pancakes. I want to have everything I could possibly get my hands on.”

Earlier in May, Mark gave fans a glimpse of his transformation sharing side-by-side snaps of him flaunting his ripped abs in boxing shorts alongside a photo of him lying on a bed after gaining weight.

He captioned the photos: “From this 3 weeks ago, to this now. Thanks to @chef_lawrence_d cooking.”

Mark’s wife, Rhea, showed her support, commenting, “And it looks just as hot in person baby.”

In April, Mark lost his mother,Alma, who was 78 years old.

Mark's wife applauded his new figure on Instagram

11

Mark’s wife applauded his new figure on InstagramCredit: Getty

The Fighter actor and his famous brother, Donnie, helped put the mother-of-nine to rest in Boston.

Alma suffered from health problems and dementia.

Mark shared the sad news of his mother’s passing with a last photo of her on Instagram, which he captioned: “My angel. Rest in peace.”

Mark's mother, Alma, passed away last month

11

Mark’s mother, Alma, passed away last monthCredit: AP
Mark Wahlberg reveals he gained 20 pounds in just three weeks in shocking new transformation



Related Topics: