MORE2Dance welcomes The Little Mermaid

Ariel’s sisters are played by (back row) Avery Begg, Charlotte Johnson, Willow Uzdavinis and Dakota Kurt and (front row) Brooke Bodenhemier and Savanna Palmer.

For the first time in 24 months, the MORE2Dance studio will host a dance recital. Since February, 115 dancers aged 4 to 18 have been working hard to bring The Little Mermaid to life.

On Sunday, watch Ariel attempt to escape her mermaid life and be with Prince Eric as Ursula, her sisters, and father King Triton attempt to stop her. The dance will be enhanced with all the songs you know and love from The Little Mermaid, like Under the Sea and Kiss the Girl.

The dance recital is not just a springtime ritual for the dance studio after months of hard work, it is also a celebration of hope and community that the MORE2Dance studio has offered to students during the COVID-19 pandemic. .

Walking alongside our dancers as they endured such a difficult year has been the motivation to move this pandemic forward, said Samantha Tino, owner of MORE2Dance studio.

We were the bright light of their day by staying open and trying to make life in our studio as “normal” as possible for our dancers.

MORE2Dance studio opened to students in May 2020 to give its seasoned dancers some normalcy after the lockdown.

In the fall, the transition for our older dancers to school was difficult for them, so being able to give them a place to release their grief, anxiety, sadness and bring joy back to their lives through dancing. was amazing, Tino said.

Azul Meza, a senior at Battle Mountain High School, stars as Ariel in The Little Mermaid. The MORE2Dance Studios recital will take place at Vail Christian High School at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

In addition to teaching dance, MORE2Dance has partnered with Eagle Valley Behavioral Health Advisors and the HOPE Center to help its middle and high school dancers overcome the emotional sadness and stress caused by the pandemic of COVID-19.

Many of our older dancers struggled to adjust to the two-day-a-week schedule with school, so dancing became a community and a social outlet for them, Tino said.

Parents were also grateful for the efforts made by MORE2Dance.

MacKenzie Messmer is a seventh grader and will play the role of Prince Erics’ butler, Grimsby. Messmers’ parents Rick and Kim Messmer have noticed a change at MacKenzie over the past nine months.

Her energy was recharged by doing what she loves the most. It’s her favorite place and she spends every night growing in her passion, Kim Messmer said.

We are grateful to have the amazing MORE2Dance studio in our lives. Samantha was able to take a studio during a pandemic and rekindle the lights, not only on the wall, but in the hearts and minds of these dancers, Kim Messmer said.

The performance will be action packed with lots of costume changes and is sure to keep the whole family entertained. With the COVID-19 restrictions lifted this week, more people will be able to see The Little Mermaid’s performance in person at Vail Christian High School in Edwards.

We found that our recital went from 150 people in person to 350 people in person. We are delighted beyond belief and the dancers are delighted to be able to perform without a mask in front of 350 people. It’s a dream come true for me and our dancers! Tino said.

Dani Haims (center) stars as Ursula with Lily Wagenknecht (left) and Audrey Anzalone (right) playing her eel sidekicks, Flotsam and Jetsam in MORE2Dance Studios’ spring recital, The Little Mermaid.

Choreographer Karley Kinter was impressed with the hard work and positive attitude of the dancers and she is delighted that they can share this with even more people watching live and in person.

Each class they show up ready to learn and are always very excited to try new things. Performance is one of my favorite aspects of dancing and I am so excited that the girls experience the joy of being on stage. I’m so proud of their determination and I know this show will be awesome, said Kitner.

The dance recital takes place at 2:30 p.m. at Vail Christian High School in Edwards. Tickets are available at m2ddance.com . There will always be a watch party on his Facebook page @ m2ddance for those who cannot attend the recital in person.