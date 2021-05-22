Ice-T will no longer be making episodes of Ice Loves Coco | Entertainment





Ice-T isn’t interested in doing more “Ice Loves Coco” episodes because reality TV is a “slippery slope.” The 63-year-old rapper has previously starred in the life-centric reality series with his wife Coco Austin, but he doesn’t miss the ‘cheesy’ nature of the show. The music star said, “Reality TV is a slippery slope. After a few seasons, normal people’s lives are on a loop, and you do the same things over and over again, but TV is not entertaining. . So the producers want you to do something that you wouldn’t do. Normally you don’t, and this is where it gets cheesy. “ The “ Law & Order ” star admits that doing the show for three years has given fans the opportunity to form their own opinions on the couple. He continued, “It’s been three years. Now people love us or hate us. And when you let people know everything about you, you don’t entertain them anymore. “There are some people who will do anything to stay on reality TV. I won’t name any names! We weren’t prepared to do that.” Ice and Coco share daughter Chanel, five, and he joked that maybe they couldn’t stop him from following in their famous footsteps. Asked how he would feel if Chanel got into showbiz, Ice told InTouch magazine: “I don’t know if we’re going to be able to stop her! She says she wants to be a doctor, YouTuber, model, singer and Kung Fu artist. We’re going to push for a doctor. “ Ice also revealed that Coco’s father Steve Austin had “finally beaten” COVID-19 after being hospitalized with the illness last year. The rapper said, “He was in the hospital for 40 days. It got closer. They were asking if he had a will. But he finally beat him, and he’s healthy.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos