Entertainment
WWE 205 Live Scores (5/21): Ikemen Jiro & August Gray Vs. Bollywood Boyz, More
Welcome to live coverage of WWE Wrestling Incs 205 Live! The action-packed Tonights show will take place right after Friday night SmackDown at 10 p.m. EST on Peacock (in the US) and WWE Network (everywhere else). Be sure to share your thoughts on tonight’s show in the comments section below. Plus, share our live coverage on social media. Be sure to click the REFRESH button to continue getting the most recent up-to-date coverage. Here’s what’s on tonight’s agenda:
TONIGHT on # 205Live!
Asher Hale vs. Ari Sterling
@IkemenJiro_wwe & @AugustGreyWWE vs. @BollywoodBoyz pic.twitter.com/abn1kLhsI8
– 205 live (@ WWE205Live) May 21, 2021
Tom Phillips and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to another edition of 205 Live. We start things off with some high flight action!
Ari Sterling vs. Asher Hale
Ari Sterling and Asher Hale bump into NOW over # 205Live! @AlexZayne @Antnyhenry pic.twitter.com/JbBzVlDvj4
– 205 live (@ WWE205Live) May 22, 2021
The two men go directly to the lock-up. Ari Sterling leans back and puts Asher Hale in a belt. Hale reverses the hold. Sterling dodges in a unique way. Hale applies a bracelet. Sterling uses a string aid to reverse the hold. Hale catches up with Sterling again in the same take. Sterling breaks free with a stiff shoulder tackle.
Sterling hits a heavy elbow on the side of Hale’s face after being put in another belt. Sterling surprises Hale with a Top Rope Dragon Rana followed by a perfect spinning heel kick! Outside, Sterling flies over the ropes with a well-spotted Moonsault Asai. Hale changes things by throwing Sterling towards the railing. Hale throws Sterling back into the ring at the eighth count.
#AriSterling and #AsherHale give each other all they have! # 205Live pic.twitter.com/vOGs4cVCkY
– WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2021
Back in the ring, Sterling is hit with a dropkick, then is locked in a straitjacket grip. Sterling turns and puts the same hold on Hale. Hale lands a big kick. Hale’s confidence continues with a hamstring kick from Sterling. Hale adds more punishment to Sterling’s legs with a nasty dragon screw! Sterling ends up with a kick and a kick on Hale. Flying off the ropes, Sterling hits 450 splashes!
Hale flies off the top rope with a sunset shot. Hale locks Sterling down with a nerve-racking Indian Deathlock. Sterling finds the rope and grabs it. Hale continues to punish Sterling’s legs. Sterling trap Hale with a small package. Hale walks out the door. Sterling rolls Hale with a crucifix pin. Same results. The two men exchange near-fall attempts. Sterling hits a peel kick, followed by a pump kick. Sterling flips Hale upside down with a stunning pavement slam for the final victory!
Ari Sterling flips Asher Hale upside down and wins # 205Live! pic.twitter.com/OHuOZoUMVv
– 205 live (@ WWE205Live) May 22, 2021
Winner: Ari Sterling
And now, the main event!
Ikemen Jiro and August Gray vs. Bollywood Boyz
August Gray and Samir Singh start the match. Sami puts Gray in a tight head grip, knocking him down to the mat. Gray passes through. Gray goes for the same set of moves Samir had had moments ago. Back on their feet, Gray passes Samir through with a crucifix pin. Samir walks out the door. Samir responds with the exact same pin. Gray exits. Samir labels Sunil Singh. The Bollywood Boyz join forces with a double-shouldered tackle on Gray. Ikemen Jiro makes his way into the ring with a tag.
.@IkemenJiro_wwe!!!# 205Live pic.twitter.com/VL2AUUcUph
– 205 live (@ WWE205Live) May 22, 2021
Jiro clocks Sunil with a heavy right hand before jumping off the middle rope with a perfect moonsault. Blanket. Sunil leaves at two o’clock. Jiro drags Sunil to his corner and tags Gray. Gray whips Sunil to another corner. Samir helps Sunil avoid a massive crash in the corner. Gray goes shoulder first to the ring post. Samir is there. Samir applies a bracelet to Gray, cutting off the ring. Samir whips Gray in the corner. Jiro saves Gray from a double attack in the Bollywood Boyz corner.
Have you ever been beaten by a blazer?# 205Live @IkemenJiro_wwe pic.twitter.com/ZRPK8VyLxG
– 205 live (@ WWE205Live) May 22, 2021
Jiro makes his way and lands a flurry of palm kicks on Sunil! Jiro knocks Samir off the apron. Jiro unloads a moonsault springboard for just a countdown close to autumn! Jiro searches for a senton, but Sunil gets out of the way. Samir makes a brief label. Gray takes Samir out of the ring after Samir scores Sunil. Jiro climbs the top rope and sends Sunil crashing to the mat with a beautiful Rana! Jiro has the final say in the match with a brutal knee kick for the final victory!
# 205Live @IkemenJiro_wwe pic.twitter.com/cD0d2M9MpU
– 205 live (@ WWE205Live) May 22, 2021
Winners: Ikemen Jiro and August Gray
.@AugustGreyWWE & @IkemenJiro_wwe clinch victory over # 205Live! pic.twitter.com/jhCMuVMc0P
– 205 live (@ WWE205Live) May 22, 2021
That concludes this week’s episode. Thank you for watching!
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]