WWE SmackDown results, notes: Aleister Black returns, destroys Big E

Aleister Black made a real impression coming back to WWE TV on SmackDown and featured Big E.

The enigmatic superstar made his presence felt in the main event by preventing the New Day man from regaining the Intercontinental title.

There was a lot of hype for the Fatal Four Way throughout the show, with Big E promising victory and Kevin Owens reminding everyone that he is the Prizefighter.

Sami Zayn also had a word on the show as he and Kayla Braxton brilliantly worked their chemistry behind the scenes, while promising to unveil her documentary soon.

Earlier that night, we also got another thumbnail for Black as he spoke about the Beautiful Plan.

That was generally a good thing, and the SmackDown team deserves a lot of credit for the way they’ve rebuilt their character in terms of how good they are, it’s a world away from the brooding man in a room waiting for them. people are knocking on his door.

Finally, it was time for the IC title to take center stage in the main event as Apollo Crews with Commander Azeez defended their gold against E, Zayn and Owens.

It was a fantastic pay-per-view level match that had plenty of time for everyone to shine.

In the end, Big E suffered and overcame an attack from Azeez, but the lights changed and Black made his comeback literally from the light itself.

The visuals were excellent and he went through the fog to hit the former champion with a black mass, which helped Crews secure the victory.

Seth Rollins brutalizes Cesaro, Jimmy and Jey Uso will team up again, Rick Boogs debuts

Sonya Deville opened the show, repeating the news that WWE will be back on the road this summer and showcasing the brand’s champions.

She happened to Roman Reigns, but instead Paul Heyman came out (to old music from The Shields, no less) to insist that everyone on stage is the title holder, but the tribal leader. is a real champion.

Bayley came out to have her say, sparking a scuffle when Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler stepped out, which led to a predictable six-woman game.

In a very fun effort, Baszler, Jax and Bayley clinched a victory over Natalya, Tamina and Bianca Belair, which sets up two rematches one more welcome than the other.

Rick Boogs is here (Photo: WWE)

King Corbin walked out without his crown as he declaimed Shinsuke Nakamuras ‘disrespect, but the artist had some backing in the form of NXT Rick Boogs’ appeal and his skills as a guitarist.

Nak and Corbin had a decent match with the former picking up and then winning when Boogs played his theme song, opening the door to an end-of-days counter in a roll-up.

Returning to Roman and his family, Jimmy Uso went backstage and asked Sonya to set up a game between Usos and Street Profits next week, insisting he knew Jey was good for it. .

Later, the tribal chief came to the ring flanked by Jey and Heyman, saying he was a humble man and that his lawyer should brag about him.

He does what only Paul can, before requiring Jimmy to come to the ring only for Cesaro to come out and challenge for a Rematch Universal Title at Hell In A Cell.

Before Roman could respond, Seth Rollins attacked, targeting the injured arm and delivering two kicks, with the Swiss Superman stretched and attacked again after the break.

Finally, the last attack before the main event saw Dominik Mysterio take Robert Roode short in a solid game, but something we’ve seen far too many times for it to matter now.

The feud has run its course and it’s time to move on and for WWE to brush up on a SmackDown tag team that is in desperate need of something new.



WWE SmackDown Scores and Ratings Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax and Bayley beat Natalya, Tamina and Bianca Belair ( B- )

) Shinsuke Nakamura pinned King Corbin with the help of Rick Boogs ( C + )

) Dominik Mysterio defeated Robert Roode ( VS- )

) IC Title: Apollo Crews defeated Big E, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (A)

