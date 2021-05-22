Entertainment
WWE SmackDown results, notes: Aleister Black returns, destroys Big E
Aleister Black made a real impression coming back to WWE TV on SmackDown and featured Big E.
The enigmatic superstar made his presence felt in the main event by preventing the New Day man from regaining the Intercontinental title.
There was a lot of hype for the Fatal Four Way throughout the show, with Big E promising victory and Kevin Owens reminding everyone that he is the Prizefighter.
Sami Zayn also had a word on the show as he and Kayla Braxton brilliantly worked their chemistry behind the scenes, while promising to unveil her documentary soon.
Earlier that night, we also got another thumbnail for Black as he spoke about the Beautiful Plan.
That was generally a good thing, and the SmackDown team deserves a lot of credit for the way they’ve rebuilt their character in terms of how good they are, it’s a world away from the brooding man in a room waiting for them. people are knocking on his door.
Finally, it was time for the IC title to take center stage in the main event as Apollo Crews with Commander Azeez defended their gold against E, Zayn and Owens.
It was a fantastic pay-per-view level match that had plenty of time for everyone to shine.
In the end, Big E suffered and overcame an attack from Azeez, but the lights changed and Black made his comeback literally from the light itself.
The visuals were excellent and he went through the fog to hit the former champion with a black mass, which helped Crews secure the victory.
Seth Rollins brutalizes Cesaro, Jimmy and Jey Uso will team up again, Rick Boogs debuts
Sonya Deville opened the show, repeating the news that WWE will be back on the road this summer and showcasing the brand’s champions.
She happened to Roman Reigns, but instead Paul Heyman came out (to old music from The Shields, no less) to insist that everyone on stage is the title holder, but the tribal leader. is a real champion.
Bayley came out to have her say, sparking a scuffle when Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler stepped out, which led to a predictable six-woman game.
In a very fun effort, Baszler, Jax and Bayley clinched a victory over Natalya, Tamina and Bianca Belair, which sets up two rematches one more welcome than the other.
King Corbin walked out without his crown as he declaimed Shinsuke Nakamuras ‘disrespect, but the artist had some backing in the form of NXT Rick Boogs’ appeal and his skills as a guitarist.
Nak and Corbin had a decent match with the former picking up and then winning when Boogs played his theme song, opening the door to an end-of-days counter in a roll-up.
Returning to Roman and his family, Jimmy Uso went backstage and asked Sonya to set up a game between Usos and Street Profits next week, insisting he knew Jey was good for it. .
Later, the tribal chief came to the ring flanked by Jey and Heyman, saying he was a humble man and that his lawyer should brag about him.
He does what only Paul can, before requiring Jimmy to come to the ring only for Cesaro to come out and challenge for a Rematch Universal Title at Hell In A Cell.
Before Roman could respond, Seth Rollins attacked, targeting the injured arm and delivering two kicks, with the Swiss Superman stretched and attacked again after the break.
Finally, the last attack before the main event saw Dominik Mysterio take Robert Roode short in a solid game, but something we’ve seen far too many times for it to matter now.
The feud has run its course and it’s time to move on and for WWE to brush up on a SmackDown tag team that is in desperate need of something new.
WWE SmackDown Scores and Ratings
- Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax and Bayley beat Natalya, Tamina and Bianca Belair (B-)
- Shinsuke Nakamura pinned King Corbin with the help of Rick Boogs (C +)
- Dominik Mysterio defeated Robert Roode (VS-)
- IC Title: Apollo Crews defeated Big E, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (A)
Do you have a story?
If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, please contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page wed love o hear from you.
MORE: WWE Announces Live Tour To 25 Cities As Fans Return Big This Summer
MORE: WWE Raw Results, Notes: Kofi Kingston defeats WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton in two shock wins
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]