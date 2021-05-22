CBS fires Bull showrunner Glenn Caron, actor Freddy Rodriguez





Bull star Jason Weatherly and showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron. Photo: Jamie mccarthy (Getty Images) Another drama of great renown been happening at CBS lately:THR reports that the network has just fired its second major showrunner in recent memory, both would have on allegations of maintaining a toxic or abusive workplace and writers’ room. Specifically, it was reported that CBS Studios had just fired Moonlight creator Glenn Gordon Caron from his role as showrunner on his long-running legal drama Taurus, despite the fact that the show starring Michael Weatherly has just been renewed for its sixth season. (It’s a change from how CBS handled the younger legal drama All stand up Last week, cancel it some months after oust Gregg Spottiswood as co-showrunner.) Of course, this is not the first time Taurus has been criticized for this kind of behind-the-scenes drama: CBS was Famous Forced To Pay Actress Eliza Dushku $ 9.5 Million Settlement after her alleged that Weatherly harassed her on the show set; she also accused Caron of having written her off a potential regular role on the highly rated series around the time she made her complaints against Weatherly known. (Caron denied at the time that the two incidents were linked.) These new investigations, however, are linked to the theater writers’ room, where, similar to All stand up, the creator is accused of having fostered a disrespectful work environment where writers were often berated or shouted at for their work. (This is by an anonymous team of writers on Taurus which has not been registered; writers on the previous series of Carons, Way, echoes this assessment of his management style by name, classifying his feedback method as cruel.) Caron has a long reputation for settings filled with conflict and friction; more particularly, he left Moonlight halfway through his meteoric run after ongoing conflicts with Bruce Willis and Cybil Shepherd. He’s also not the only person leaving the show today: THR Also reports that actor Freddy Rodriguez, who plays Weatherlys’ former brother-in-law on the show, is also leaving, also linked to a workplace investigation. No one involved in the production of the shows has made a statement about the departures yet.

