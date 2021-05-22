‘General Hosptial’ honors late actor Sean Donelly, John Reilly





General hospital will air a special standalone episode honoring the late actor John Reilly, who played famed Sean Donelly on the show for 11 years. Reilly died in January of a heart attack, her daughter Catelin Reilly said. The actor was 86 years old. Executive producer Frank Valentini says there was no question of whether the series would pay homage to the longtime actor – only a question of how. He says he and the team started planning for the special shortly after the news broke earlier this year. “When we learned that John Reilly had passed, the writers and I discussed how we could honor him. We thought maybe we could dedicate an episode [to his memory], and I said, ‘I feel like this is something that could be a little bigger. Why don’t you take a little time on this? And then they got the idea to do a whole show around it, with all of our favorite fans – Felicia, Scorpio, Mac, Anna – and we just thought it might be pretty interesting, ”Valentini said, per Soap opera summary. “They put together the whole idea for the show, and when we were talking about the cast, I knew Caitlin Reilly was an actress and we just reached out and asked her if she wanted to be a part of it. She was really flattered and so on. looking forward to doing it. She was just amazing to work with; very, very touched by what we were doing to honor her father. I think it was also important because it’s also a way for the people who are still working on the show and who knew John and loved John very much to mourn the loss of his life. People got to tell stories and it was a great day. Everyone worked really hard and we put a lot of muscle and a lot of money behind this episode, so I’m excited about the audience. “ Much of the episode will focus on Reilly’s daughter Catelin, who will play her on-screen child Annie – whom he shares with Tiffany. Young Reilly was eager to take on the task when the producers approached her, says co-writer Chris Van Etten. “When we got the chance to find out that Caitlin was up for it, it seemed like we had a great opportunity to give the audience a glimpse of a General hospital universe, so that John Reilly and Sean are gone, but her character continues to live in another character, and that she can help give her legacy new life, new life, going into the future of General hospital. “ The writer goes on to promise that fans will definitely see aspects of both of his fictional parents in the next episode. Reilly apparently enjoyed the experience very much and also played his character. “She’s super fascinating and cool and I’m not going to tell her story or what’s going on,” [but] it’s super interesting, “she gushed.” It’s definitely the start of something for her, which is really cool. She develops this very interesting relationship with Finola [Hughes] character, Anna, whose name she’s named, and that could go somewhere. Who knows? We’ll see! But she really wants to follow in her father’s footsteps.

