Famous publicist and producer BA Raju dies of cardiac arrest. Mahesh Babu pays homage

Popular Telugu publicist and producer BA Raju died on the evening of May 21 in Hyderabad. He was 57 years old. Her son B Shiva Kumar confirmed the news with a social media post. BA Raju is survived by his two sons, Boyidapu Arun Kumar and B Shiva Kumar. His wife and director B Jaya breathed her last breath in 2018. BA Raju’s sudden disappearance came as a huge shock to everyone in the Telugu film fraternity. Mahesh Babu took to social media to say goodbye.
BA RAJU DEATH OF A CARDIAC ARREST
BA Raju was a senior film journalist, publicist and producer in the Telugu film industry. On May 21, he died of sudden fluctuations in diabetes and cardiac arrest.
Her son Shiva Kumar took to Twitter to share the sad news with his followers. He wrote: “With extreme sadness and sorrow, we would like to announce to you the untimely passing of our beloved father Shri BARaju. He died of sudden fluctuations in diabetes and cardiac arrest. That his soul rests in peace. Daddy be a Raju forever because You are a SUPERHIT in Our Hearts (sic). “
Besides film promotion and production, BA Raju also founded the popular Telugu Superhit magazine. He was the personal publicist of Mahesh babu and his family. During his four-decade career, BA Raju has worked on several films as a PRO (Public Relations Officer).
Prabhas, Nagarjuna, Jr NTR and several other Telugu actors, directors and technicians have worked with him on films. He has also produced films such as Chantigadu, Premikudu, Gundamma Gaari Manavadu, Savaal and Vaishakam, among others.
MAHESH BABU OFFERS GOODBYE TO BA RAJU
Mahesh Babu was shocked to learn that his publicist BA Raju died of sudden cardiac arrest. In his tweet, he wrote that he was unable to handle BA Raju’s sudden disappearance. Speaking to the microblogging site, Mahesh Babu paid him his final respects.
He wrote: “Unable to cope with the sudden disappearance of BA Raju garu. I have known him since I was a child. We have traveled together for many years and have worked closely with him. A conscientious professional and a gentleman in the world. soul who was immensely passionate about cinema. Our family represented the world to him. A monumental loss to our family and the media fraternity. May your soul rest in peace! Raju garu, we will miss you terribly. Sending love and strength to his son in these difficult times (sic). “
Many actors, actresses, technicians and film journalists paid their last respects to BA Raju on Twitter.
