Daily readings at the tomb honor Dante 700 years after his death

RAVENNA As she has done every night for the past eight months, Giuliana Turati opened her well-worn copy of Dantes’ Divine Comedy as the last of 13 peels of a church bell rang around the grave of the great Italian poet.

Italy pays homage to Dante Alighieri, who died in exile in Florence on September 13, 1321 in multiple ways on the 700th anniversary of his death. These include new sheet music and gala concerts, exhibitions and dramatic readings against stunning backdrops in every corner of the country. Pope Francis wrote an apostolic letter, the latest from a pope examining Dantes’ relations with the Roman Catholic Church.

But nowhere is the tribute more intimate than before his tomb, which was restored for the anniversary, as dusk falls daily in the city of Ravenna, the former Byzantine capital.

Turati, a long-time resident of Ravenna, comes to listen to the volunteer Dante lovers read a single canton, following the copy of the Divine Comedy “inscribed in the year she studied the poet’s masterpiece at school: 1967.

There is always something new, Turati said. Even if you’ve read it over and over, Dante always has something new to tell us.

The Daily Reading, part of a year-long celebration of Dante that began in September, aims to connect ordinary people – residents and tourists, scholars and uninitiated alike – with the Divine Comedy as an appreciation of the city qu ‘he adopted during his exile.

Copies of the Divine Comedy in 60 languages ​​can be found nearby, and organizers predict that they will also be read by foreign tourists once post-pandemic travel resumes.

Reading Dante is perhaps the truest and deepest tribute we can offer, said Francesca Masi, general secretary of the Ravennas Dante 700 organizing committee. It requires everyone to make an effort to reach out to Dante, whereas too often we ask Dante to come towards us, stretching perhaps a little without understanding him, by ideologizing him. On the contrary, this solemn way of reading, without commentary, is respectful.

Dante spent years composing the Divine Comedy during his banishment from his native Florence, the native land of the vernacular which he elevated to literary language through his poetry.

While Dante was seen as a symbol of the unification of Italy in 1861, Florence and Ravenna continue to fight for Dante’s legacy. Disputes over who has the right to claim his remains continue to erupt in the newspapers seven centuries after his death.

Florence would have, it seems, renounced her claim by condemning Dante to exile, his return punishable by death.

The phrase is written in a 14th-century court register on display until August 8 as part of an exhibition on Dantes’ relationship with Florence at the Bargello National Museum. The museum is housed in a medieval palace that Dante is said to have known and visited as the seat of the highest judicial magistrate, and where he was sentenced in absentia in the same vaulted room that now features a famous bronze of David by Renaissance sculptor Donatello .

The museum also holds a fresco of Dante, painted by his contemporary Giotto after the death of the poets, as well as of Lucifer, represented with the images of Dante, three heads and the wings of a bat.

This is very important, because it means that the iconography introduced by Dante was immediately received in Florence in the figurative arts, said Paola DAgostino, director of the Bargello National Museum.

Another exhibition at the San Domenico Museum, near Ravenna in Forli, brings together 300 works from around the world to tell the story of Dante through the ages, from pieces that have influenced him to those he has influenced, said the director of the Gianfranco Brunelli museum.

The exhibition, organized in collaboration with Florences Uffizi and running until July 4, includes contemporary art by Dante, elaborate manuscripts of his work, portraits of the poet and pieces inspired by his epic and monumental poem by artists such as Picasso, Giotto, Tintoretto and Michelangelo.

Brunelli said it was no surprise that Dante continued to fascinate people through the centuries.

Dantes’ themes are those of heaven and earth. It is about salvation and forgiveness, things very fundamental to human life, “said Brunelli.” For this reason, art could not help but return an infinite number of times to Dante and his themes.

After being condemned to exile in 1302, Dante spent much of the rest of his life in Verona and then in Ravenna, where he arrived in 1318 or 1319. He died of malaria after a diplomatic mission in the Republic of Venice, at 100 kilometers (60 miles). ) North.

In Ravenna, Dante is said to have visited the ancient Byzantine basilicas and the city’s famous mosaics, and it is believed that he drew inspiration from certain passages in his masterpiece. Masi, during a recent tour, indicated the procession of virgins inside the Basilica of SantAppolinare Nuovo, which is reflected in a verse from Purgatory, the second section of his masterpiece: And they wore a white whiteness, that in this world has never been.

For the anniversary, another notable adopted citizen of Ravenna, Riccardo Muti, plans to conduct a new orchestral musical score inspired by Purgatory and written by Armenian composer Tigran Mansurian on September 12, as part of the Ravennal Festival dedicated to Dante. It will be followed by performances in Florence and Verona.

The closing festivities in September are to include an annual pilgrimage by officials from Florence, who arrive in Ravenna with an offering of oil to keep the flame above the tomb of Dante’s mausoleum alight for another year.

Dante has found his peace in this city, Muti told The Associated Press, adding that he finds it heartwarming to live just 200 meters from the final resting place of this extraordinary soul.

I personally feel this closeness to his bones as a privilege, as if from this tomb emerges a feeling of honesty, righteousness, auspiciousness for the Italian people of Ravenna to the world, said Muti.