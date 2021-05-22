OTT is a big blessing, says actor Rushad Rana: The Tribune India





What are your leading roles in the industry so far? From my first show, Hip Hip Hurry, until this day people remember me for shows like Woh Rehne Wali Mehlo Ki, Kehta Hai Dil, India Calling, Savdhaan India, Piya Ka Ghar, Kumkum, among others. On the Bollywood front, I started with Mohabbatein; although I had a small role, I had a good return for the role. Then I did Veer Zara, James, Dor, Shireen Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi and Maatr, to name a few. Besides acting, you are also known for your hosting skills. Tell us about it … I did a bit of mooring for a show called Page 3. Late, I hooked up a crime show called NRI Haadsa, which aired on Colors UK. The same show also aired on Voot. The anchor gives a very different kind of kick and I like that. Speaking of Anupamaa, how did you get the part? Swati Soni, a dear friend suggested last year during the lockdown that I get in touch with Rajan Shahi sir. She also shared contact details for the show’s casting director. Later, I sent him my photos. After a few days I got a call from them saying they had a role for me but my character will not be consistent. This is how it went. How related are you to the character of Anirudh in Anupamaa? I relate to Anirudh in several ways. I’m divorced and playing a guy going through a divorce is relatable because it’s something I’ve been through before. You really want to forget about these things in life, but it’s hard. Thanks to my personal experience, I was able to handle the scenes with sincerity and depth. What changes do you think the pandemic has caused in the industry? I think the biggest change the pandemic has brought to the industry is the fact that people are moving towards more meaningful and substantial content unlike in the past when only greatness mattered. OTT platforms have reached new heights during the pandemic. What’s your take on content on the web? OTT is a great blessing. I don’t know what the actors and technicians would have done otherwise. Even as an audience I’m thankful for OTT otherwise people would have found it difficult while on lockdown. Tell us about your OTT projects … My web debut was with a show called Punch Beat for ALTBalaji. I want to thank Vikas Gupta for this. I played a boxing trainer there. I am currently working on the second season of this series. I also made a short film titled Cottage and a feature film titled Peshawar for OTT on the Ullu app. As of now, two of my web series are ready. If it wasn’t an actor, what would you have been and why? I would probably be a lawyer or a photographer. In fact, I plan to pursue my passion for photography very soon.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos