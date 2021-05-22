Armie Hammers assault accuser tears Josh Duhamel apart for talking to actor





Armie Hammerex-girlfriend of Effie torn up Josh duhamel for contacting the actor amid sexual assault charges. Earlier this week, Duhamel spoke for the first time about being chosen to replace Hammer in the Jennifer lopez romantic comedy Hunting rifle wedding. The article continues under the advertisement Hammer was supposed to play Lopez’s love interest in the film until women came forward to accuse him of sexual assault. Other women have disclosed alleged text messages sent by the actor that described his perverts for fantasies of rape, BDSM and cannibalism. Source: MEGA; Effie / Instagram; MEGA The article continues under the advertisement Following the scandal, Hammer decided to “walk away” from the project. The producers have decided to launch Duhamel in the role. The actor said he emailed Hammer after taking over. Duhamel said: “I know Armie a little bit, and when I knew I was going to get the part, I emailed him and said, ‘Look, I know you’re going through it right now. , I don’t like having roles like this and just wanted you to know that I am thinking of you and wish you well. The article continues under the advertisement Source: MEGA Duhamel told Hammer, “got back to me by email right away and said thank you, so who knows, I hope he will be okay with it.” The article continues under the advertisement His remarks infuriated Hammer’s ex-girlfriend Effie, who came forward to accuse the actor of “violently raping” her for “four hours” on April 24, 2017. The Los Angeles Police Department opened an investigation into Hammer after Effie filed a report. Source: Josh Duhamel / Instagram The article continues under the advertisement Effie was not satisfied with Duhamel’s kind words to her alleged attacker. She reposted a post from another sexual assault victim who wrote, “I’m sure he doesn’t like getting roles when another actor has to give up. It is a noble thing to reach out to someone you have replaced. “ “But when an actor is excluded from a role because of allegations of sexual and physical assault against women?” Why would you wish them “good luck”? », Continues the message. The article continues under the advertisement He continued, “Even though the email was sent months ago, Duhamel’s interview took place AFTER Hammer was charged with rape. Speaking publicly about email centers the tragedy on Armie’s job loss, instead of the trauma suffered by her accusers. Source: Effie / Instagram The article continues under the advertisement “It’s the same crappy ‘brother code’ that encourages abusers to continue their behavior because they are not held accountable by their peers,” the note concludes. For its part, after the LAPD confirmed their investigation, Hammer left the United States for the Cayman Islands. His ex-wife Elizabeth chambers and their children lived there during the pandemic. As Radar first reported, the actor has reportedly found a new love on the island and has been dating a dental hygienist for a few months.

