Hollywood productions return to Hawaii and boost local economy





HONOLULU (KHON2) – The entertainment industry is back and with its comeback and new demand for streaming services there is a big boom. Hawaii sees the benefits firsthand. Get the latest Hawaii news delivered to your inbox, Click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter. “It’s safe to say that there is an unprecedented level of production at various stages of production across the state,” said Donne Dawson, the Hawaii State Cinematography Commissioner. Huge Hollywood projects are returning using Heaven as a backdrop. Upcoming Marvel movie features a Hawaii-born director

“So Doogie Kamealoha MD, which is Disney plus and there’s a Sony Television production of ‘I know what you did last summer’ and Maui has two productions going on right now,” Dawson said. Movie sets bring income to vacant places. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi recently visited Sony Studios at the Blaisdell Center. Seminar with local film industry professionals to discuss AAPI performance on Saturday

The National Film Board hopes to end its record year in 2018 with this boost to the economy. “This represented nearly half a billion dollars in direct expenditures allocated to all of these productions and production activities and nearly 4,500 jobs. Now we think 2021 will be another banner year for sure, ”said Dawson. The productions also streamline dollars in local businesses. “From construction to tutoring child actors and catering, it’s badly needed dollars that are pumped into our economy,” Dawson said. About 80% of each production team is made up of kama’aina. Local actors like Brad Kalilimoku are relieved to see the return from work. “My friends and the people in our community, they have more opportunities,” Kalilimoku said. “You know, one of us wins, we all win.” More projects in Hawaii means more visibility for local talent. “You’re going to see local talent in big roles and that’s a change,” said Katie Doyle, a local casting director. “You see network television taking a more serious interest in our talents, as they gain more experience. The more shows we do here, the more experience they have. “ There are more opportunities in Hawaii for additional and speaking roles. For aspiring actors and actresses, submit a CV and photo to [email protected].

