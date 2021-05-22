Fort Worth exhibit brings actor John Wayne back in the spotlight





DALLAS, TX If you loved John Wayne as an actor, or admire him as the embodiment of Americana, you’re going to love him as a museum merchandising magnet.

Born Marion Robert Morrison in 1907, Wayne has appeared onscreen as often in buckskin as in fatigues, but as much a beacon of the nation’s values ​​as Superman or Davy Crockett is one of the many roles he has played. Wayne returns to Texas in a virtual setting like “John Wayne: an American experience, “a 10,000 square foot exhibit, opens in the Fort Worth Stockyards a 2501 Rodeo Plaza on the corner of Exchange St. and Rodeo Plaza.

The increased exhibition Stockyards is a 2,000 square foot retail space, which features limited edition items including books, clothing, leather goods, glasses, hats, western art photographs and assorted western accessories. You can even toast "the Duke" in the living room with its namesake bourbon and other adult drinks.

The business is the brainchild of Wayne’s son, Ethan. The collection includes movie props, Wayne’s Trigger taxidermy horse, letters from celebrities and presidents, and rare photos. You’ll even get a glimpse of Wayne’s Grand Safari in 1976, which he modified by lifting the roof so he didn’t have to remove his cowboy hat. Although he appeared in an impressive number of films fighting American adversaries, Wayne did not serve in World War II, despite repeated efforts to do so. He was classified as exempt from service due to his age (when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor he was 34) and also had a suspended sentence. In addition, the president of Republic Pictures, where Wayne was under contract, threatened him with legal action and worked with the editorial board to prevent his enlistment.

Wayne won an Oscar for best actor in 1969 playing the gruff but tender Rooster Cogburn in the original version of the film True courage. (The film was later remade in 2010 by the Coen brothers with Jeff Bridges in the role.) Looking for more news from Dallas? Subscribe.

