Elli AvRam says happy to see more foreign artists accepted and doing well in Bollywood

Actress Elli AvRam, from Stockholm, Sweden, says over time more foreigners are accepted into Bollywood and are getting better roles.

The actress, who has been seen in films such as “Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon”, “Mickey Virus” and “Malang,” says many people around the world “die” for being a part of Bollywood.

“I” am so happy to see other foreigners doing so well and getting so much love and appreciation in the Indian film industry. Bollywood is something that a lot of people around the world love and literally die! I’m one of them, ”she told IANS.

The actress says she always wanted to be a part of Bollywood. “I fell in love with his cinema since my childhood and I have always looked for this foreign actress who could inspire me and give me hope, because I dreamed so hard of working in Bollywood, even though I am not Indian. . And I never will be. forget when I watched “Love Aaj Kal”, and there was a Brazilian girl playing an Indian character (refers to Giselli Monteiro in the 2009 release). Coming out of the cinema in Stockholm, I just thought to myself: “if she can do it, so can I,” she said.

The actress says the film industry has changed a lot since she joined it. “From the day I entered Bollywood until now things have opened up and changed a lot. I have a lot of offers where I sometimes had to choose which one to do, due to clashing dates. this is happening, I feel a lot of gratitude because it tells me that your hard work and talent is paying off, ”she said.

“I have something new that I’m excited about, from a work point of view. Apart from that, I’m currently questioning a lot of things and working on my personal growth as a human being. am not afraid to survive in this industry, I would say I am more afraid of how to survive as a free human being in this world, ”she said.

Read also | Saba Ali Khan shares warm note Kareena Kapoor wrote to her before marrying Saif Ali Khan

Do you have any experience or advice related to COVID? Chat and share on PINKVILLA Rooms.