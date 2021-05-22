Hollywood studios join forces to attract moviegoersExBulletin

toggle legend Reading Eagle / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Action star and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger pitched Wednesday to get audiences back to theaters. It has been over a year since the first COVID-19 theaters closed their doors. Some will never reopen. The industry has given up hundreds of thousands of jobs. New film releases have been postponed. Some were created on streaming or video on demand platforms. Some opened in theaters and salons the same day.

Schwarzenegger was among a group of Hollywood executives and filmmakers gathered at an AMC Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday for an event titled “The Big Screen Is Back.” Each studio has shown sizzling trailers of their upcoming films opening in theaters, showcasing the types of movies people love to see on the big screen.

toggle legend Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP

“We’ve seen in this last year, the year of the pandemic, that people are watching movies on the little iPhone and the iPad,” Schwarzenegger said. “They had to put on their glasses to see what’s going on, and they’re missing the special effects and the visuals and all the great things you usually see on the big screen.”

Before the studios presented trailers for their next film list, Schwarzenegger led audiences in a chant: “We’re back. We’re back. We’re back …”

The National Association of Theater Owners reports that more than 60% of theaters in the United States have reopened, with security protocols in place. And, according to the National Research Group (NRG), seventy percent of moviegoers are now comfortable coming back.

“The audience is optimistic. They are hopeful. They really want to come back to theaters as soon as there really are movies to see,” NRG executive vice president Ethan Titelman said at the event. He expects the public comfort level to rise to 80% by the end of June, before Marvel Black Widow opens.

Titelman reports that while audiences want face mask policies in theaters to continue, “they’re now more comfortable loosening social distancing restrictions in theaters. So we’re slowly getting back to normal.”

He expects about 90% of moviegoers to say they are comfortable returning to the movies when vaccines become widely available, “which is the case for most adults and soon will be for children.”

Cinemas in China, Australia, Japan, Korea, Mexico and Spain have been open for some time, and a few major European markets have started to reopen. China is the model that Titelman expects the rest of the world to reproduce in the long term; more than 90% of Chinese audiences returned to theaters last fall, setting world box office records.

In the United States, he says that the return of audiences to theaters has been stronger than expected for the Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal combat and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Market research firm NRG surveyed one million moviegoers in 13 countries. They cited the benefits of watching movies in the theater rather than at home, including the shared social experience, absence of distractions, and quality.

“The audience thinks that seeing movies in the theater is the best way to watch a movie,” Titelman told the audience at the theater. “Going to the movies is a much more memorable event, and it’s something audiences look forward to. They plan their week around that.” He added: “We also missed that social connection that the cinema provides not only with your friends and family that you go to the cinema with, but also that wider connection with the audience. Going to see movies in the cinema also obliges us. hopefully turn off our phones and immerse yourself fully in the storytelling. “

“Movie magic” and “popcorn” were two other reasons the studios mentioned it repeatedly in their presentations. The event was an unusual alliance of rivals; Executives at Warner Brothers, Universal, MGM, United Artists, Searchlight, Focus Features, SONY, NEON, Lionsgate, Paramount, Walt Disney Studios all had one goal: to give audiences a reason to return to theaters.

It’s hard not to get excited now that we are seeing an acceleration of a return to some version of normalcy.

“It’s hard not to be excited now that we are seeing an acceleration of a return to some version of normalcy,” Jeff Goldstein, president of home distribution for Warner Brothers Pictures, told NPR. “You walk through the door and you see people in the lobby, you smell the popcorn. You then walk into an auditorium and see the big screen. It’s pure magic.”

As Warner Brothers was coming out Principle in theaters around the world last summer, in a move that shocked some in Hollywood, the studio ended up changing strategy and showing new films both in theaters and on its streaming platform, HBO Max, the same day, as he did with Wonder Woman 1984 at Christmas. Next month, Warners will do it again with the premiere of their exuberant musical. In the heights, filled with song and dance on the streets of Washington Heights in New York City, both in theaters and on HBO Max on the same day (June 11).

In a video during The big screen is back, In the heights Director Jon M. Chu spoke about how thrilled he was to see his young daughter watch his movie on the big screen for the first time, and how important it was for him to see films like The Joy of Luck Club the opening weekend with his family. “I remember going to do dim sum afterwards and just talking about it and laughing about it, and feeling so seen.”

Producer Jason Blum, CEO and Founder of Blumhouse, noted how the resumption of the pandemic coincided with changing business models and corporate consolidation in the film industry. “It’s tempting to quickly draw conclusions about what this all means, but,” he said, hammering the case of the theatrical experience, “if you told me right away that you were going to turn off the lights and show me the ‘one of the movies that were watched here today, I would take that two hour trip, knowing that it might change my perspective. It might make me laugh or cry or scare me if it was one of our films. Or show me something deep about the human condition. “

Universal Pictures has screened the trailer for its latest episode of the Fast & Furious saga, F9, which opens in the United States on June 15. Filled with elaborate car chases from above, massive crashes, and tons of action, this is the kind of potential blockbuster that the studio has made to be seen on a large scale. The movie is already a success in China.

Yes, there is the show on the big screen and yes, perfect sound. And yes, there will be snacks. But the real reason we go to the movies is to be a part of the amazing chemistry that takes place in movie theaters.

Actress Maggie Q, who stars with Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Keaton in the upcoming Lionsgate The protected, says their action film is also made for the theatrical experience. “I think the big lesson from last year,” she told the audience, “is that none of us can go through this life alone. We all need a human connection. And there is. there is something magical about sitting in a dark theater with an audience. expressing emotions together. Yes, there is the show on the big screen and yes, the perfect sound. And yes, there will be snacks. But the real one reason we go to the movies is to be part of the amazing chemistry that takes place in movie theaters. As strangers transform together being together, we are transformed into a united audience through the emotions of the movie. “

On the red carpet after his presentation, director JJ Abrams reflected on seeing all the movie clips on the big screen in the theater. “Back in a movie theater, I really feel like it’s like I’m inhaling oxygen,” he said. “Seeing a movie, that sound, that crowd, that feeling, there’s nothing like it. As much as it is fun to stream and be at home, and there is a convenience and that is. lovely, he doesn’t have the energy. He doesn’t have the power. And I don’t think it stays in your life experience, in your memory, like in a theater. “

Some of the other movies coming to a movie theater near you: The respect, The MGM Biopic Aretha Franklin, with Jennifer Hudson; Summer of the soul, by director Questlove; and disney Jungle cruise, with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. And yes, there will be popcorn.

