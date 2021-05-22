Aziz Ansari’s ‘Master of None’ is backExBulletin

toggle legend Courtesy of Netflix

First of all, we have to recognize that the third season of Netflix Master of None, on some level, looks like a dodge.

That’s because this new series of episodes doesn’t focus on the character who dominated the show’s first two seasons; the often unhappy actor Dev Shah, played by co-creator, co-writer and director Aziz Ansari. Instead, the third season highlights the wedding of Dev’s best friend Denise, played by Lena Waithe, a supporting character featured in the second season episode “Thanksgiving,” which won an Emmy for the show. ‘outstanding writing in a comedy for Waithe and Ansari in 2017 (Waithe made history as the first black woman to win in the category).

This new season is a thoughtful, charming, and purposeful exploration of how Denise’s marriage was affected by his wife Alicia’s suggestion of having a baby. Co-written by Waithe and Ansari and directed by Ansari, it is about success, failure, self-obsession and the masks we often wear in relationships. And it’s a low-key, compelling look at an evolving relationship between two strong black women.

It’s a low-key and compelling look at an evolving relationship between two strong black women. But all of this is marked with an asterisk.



But all this is marked with an asterisk, because Master of NoneThe new season drops three years after Ansari was accused of sexual misconduct by a woman featured in a article on Babe.net, who said he repeatedly pressured her to commit sex acts on their one date.

It was a shocking claim, in part, because so much of Master of None focused on Dev’s attempts to find romance. Worse yet, the show’s second season ended with Dev embroiled in a scandal after his cooking / travel show co-host was accused of sexual harassment. In his stand-up comedy special 2019 for Netflix, Aziz Ansari: currently, the comic briefly touched on the #metoo-centric fury created by the Babe.net story, saying, “In the end, I felt really bad that this person was feeling this way. And after about a year, I just hope it was a step forward. “

Still, Ansari hasn’t spoken much publicly about the scandal, leading him to step out of the limelight right after. Master of None had turned him into one of the hottest talents on television. The five-part season, titled “Moments in Love,” releases Sunday, about four years after the start of the last season. They feel a bit like the comics’ way of sneaking into the premium TV universe without really addressing the scandal that drove it to leave in the first place.

Which is a shame, because there is a lot to love about these new episodes. As the season opens, Denise and Alicia live in a comfortably rustic home outside of New York City, purchased with proceeds from Denise’s first book, a New York Times Bestseller.

At first glance, they have a perfect life, living in a charming house, gilded with touches of Afro-centric art and interior decoration, nestled in a bucolic setting. Alicia has a doctorate. in chemistry but hopes to build a career in interior design; Denise is working on a second book, her blunt charm balanced by Alicia’s playful charisma.

But Denise struggles to balance her newfound fame with writing that she smokes a little too much weed and ignores Alicia in the process. When Dev shows up, he visits their house with a girlfriend who seems like a perfect match until their playful banter turns into a fierce fight, through a bit of a goofy foreshadowing.

Moments later, sitting outside with Denise, Dev reveals his embarrassment of being stuck in a dead end job after his acting / animator career crumbles. “We used to have him so good, run around New York, do whatever we wanted, have fun every day,” Dev told Denise, sounding like he could channel the feelings of Ansari himself. “I never realized how much I had it.”

It’s hard to describe much more detail without spoiling some important revelations. But British actress Naomi Ackie is a revelation as Alicia, bringing an ingrained determination to her efforts to have a baby and build the life she wants. Waithe, whom I have often found a very limited performer in other roles, lives well in Denise who seems her fictitious double.

It’s as if Ansari is hiding behind the power of the Denise and Alicia story, hoping the response to his quality might blunt any further attempts to undo or criticize it.



Still, the connection between the themes of the third season and Ansari’s personal situation is irritating and lingering. Master of NoneThe show’s creative team may have had valid reasons for diverting the show’s attention to a secondary character. But in Denise’s Rise and Fall, the comic seems to comment on her own struggles in real life in a way that allows her to avoid engaging with one-off fans who might feel betrayed or disappointed in her. actions.

It’s as if Ansari is hiding behind the power of the Denise and Alicia story, hoping the response to his quality might blunt any further attempts to undo or criticize it. But this season of Master of None deserves better; it should not come to viewers handicapped by a residual ambivalence on a co-creator who never fully explained himself.