Idris Elba: Luther goes into production in September | Entertainment





Idris Elba has confirmed that production on the film “Luther” is scheduled to begin in September. The London-born actor – who plays DCI John Luther on the crime drama series – revealed the team was just months away from “greening production” on the feature film’s spin-off . He told Variety: We go into production, fingers crossed, in September. I’m so excited about this, it’s been a long time since it’s been coming. Were very, very close to getting the go-ahead for production. Rumors of a “ Luther ” movie had been swirling for years, and Idris had previously suggested he could take the drama overseas if he gets the green light to make a movie. He explained, “’Luther’ has all the makings to echo those classic 90s movies like ‘Seven’ and ‘Along Came A Spider’. “I think what we would like to try is use that as a blueprint to create it. It will be more murder, no more Volvos, no more ‘Luther’ frowning. “Basically we just want to try to take it to a much bigger and maybe also international mission and scale.” The 48-year-old star has played the lead role for five seasons since the show launched in 2010. The “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” star previously admitted she was “depressing” filming “Luther” because of the heart-wrenching storylines. He said, “It’s a tough show to do, it’s no fun doing Luther. “It’s very grueling. Hard hours, long hours and obviously because of the nature of the type of show it deals with murder, it’s depressing if I’m being honest. But it’s a good piece of drama and fans really love it. “

