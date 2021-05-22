Princess Beatrice’s pioneering pandemic wedding all the secret details











May 22, 2021 at 9:10 am CEST





Jenni McKnight

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s surprise royal wedding shocked the world, here’s everything you need to know.



Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi secretly tied the knot during the coronavirus pandemic – and the royal wedding took everyone by surprise!

READ: Why Princess Beatrice’s new family setup is a royal first

The couple held a social distancing ceremony at the Chapel of All Saints Royal at the Royal Lodge, Windsor on Friday July 17, 2020, which was a very different celebration than what they had originally planned for their May nuptials.

Now that the happy couple are set to become parents for the first time this year, we take a look back at their glorious wedding day – and all the secret details …

Loading the player …

WATCH: Princess Beatrice marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Ceremony

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi tied the knot in a small family ceremony on Friday July 17. The nuptials were held at the All Saints Chapel Royal at the Royal Lodge, Windsor, courtesy of Her Majesty The Queen.

The couple decided to hold a private ceremony with their parents and siblings after their marriage was postponed to May. Working under government guidelines, the service was in line with the unique circumstances while allowing them to celebrate their marriage with their closest family.

Beatrice wore a dress loaned by the queen

Princess Beatrice wedding dress

Beatrice wore a vintage Norman Hartnell dress, on loan from the Queen. The dress is crafted from Peau De Soie taffeta in shades of ivory, edged in ivory Duchesse satin, with organza sleeves. It is encrusted with rhinestones and has a geometric checkered bodice. It has been remodeled and fitted out by Her Majesty Angela Kelly’s dresser and faithful seamstress Stewart Parvin.

Princess Beatrice wedding tiara

The bride wore the Queen Mary diamond-fringed tiara, on loan from Her Majesty. The tiara was worn by the Queen on her wedding day. The tiara was originally made for Queen Mary by Garrard and Co. in 1919, from a diamond necklace donated by Queen Victoria for her wedding.

SEE: The Queen’s Wedding Gift to Princess Beatrice Revealed

The ceremony was attended by close family including the Queen and Prince Philip

Princess Beatrice wedding bouquet

Beatrice carried a bouquet of jasmine, pale pink and cream sweet peas, ivory royal porcelain roses, pink o’hara garden roses, pink wax flowers, and pale pink astilbe. In keeping with royal tradition, sprigs of myrtle were included in the arrangement. The bouquet was created by Patrice Van Helden, co-owner of RVH Floral Design. The couple thanked the gardening teams at Savill Garden and Windsor Great Park. As is royal tradition, Beatrice’s bouquet was placed on the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior at Westminster Abbey.

The service

The ceremony was presided over by Reverend Canon Paul Wright, Deputy Dean of the Chapel Royal and Reverend Canon Martin Poll, Her Majesty’s Domestic Chaplain. In accordance with government guidelines, all social distancing measures have been observed.

The service included two of the couple’s favorite poems, read by their mothers, and a Bible reading. They were; Sonnet 116 by William Shakespeare; “I Carry You In My Heart” by EE Cummings; and Saint Paul’s first letter to the Corinthians, chapter 13, verses 1-13. Prayers have been said. In accordance with government guidelines, no anthems were sung, but a selection of music was played. The national anthem was played but not sung.

MORE: Princess Beatrice will use a different name now that she’s married

Princess Beatrice married at All Saints Chapel, Windsor

Guests

The ceremony was attended by the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, the parents and siblings of the couple. Beatrice was led down the aisle by her, Prince Andrew. Wolfie, Edoardo’s son, was the best man and the page boy.

The alliances

Beatrice’s ring was designed by Shaun Lane. The Edoardo Ring is a vintage gold ring designed by Josh Collins.

Photographs

The newlyweds have published two photographs of their wedding day. The photographs were taken by Benjamin Wheeler. One image shows the couple leaving the church after the service. A second photo shows Beatrice and her new husband standing near the Queen and Prince Philip.

A new photo from Princess Beatrice’s wedding has been posted by her sister

When Princess Eugenie congratulated her sister on her pregnancy news, she decided to share an unseen photo from Beatrice’s wedding.

The newlyweds are seen shaking hands and beaming in front of the camera, standing outside their perfect wedding venue.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up for our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royalty and lifestyle news delivered straight to your inbox.