Over a year later, Chase Rice takes the stage in Salem and it feels almost normal





SALEM, Virginia The Roanoke Valley has hosted the largest crowd for an entertainment event since the pandemic began on Friday, when country music star Chase Rice played at the Salem Red Sox baseball stadium. They scanned their tickets, had a snack, and found the perfect seats. After a year of closure, Abby Miller and her friend have enjoyed feeling a little normal again. Just for something to do on a Friday, I finished my first week of internship so I thought I’d celebrate the start of my summer, Miller said. The duo were among an estimated 2,200 people at the Salem Memorial Ballpark on Friday night. It was arguably one of the largest crowds in the Roanoke Valley since the start of the pandemic restrictions. Chase Rice played the center field scene more than a year after he was supposed to. Shortly before the original date, Rice played a crowded concert in Tennessee, posting a video to her Instagram from the scene showing fans packed with little hiding in the heat of the pandemic. Rice received heavy criticism as the pandemic continued to worsen, and Salem’s show was suspended shortly after. A d Wendy Delano is the Facilities Manager for the Salem Civic Center and was happy to see how far we’ve come since then. We had people who had been waiting for two years to come to this show, they held onto their tickets and here they are at last, Delano said. COVID precautions were still in place. Unvaccinated participants were asked to wear masks, baseball stadium staff wore theirs and social distancing was still in effect. Zippered fasteners kept chairs closed between rows and pods were strung on the ground so people could sit.

