Pathan, Tiger 3, Ram Setu: Will Bollywood Film Shooting Resume After June 15?

As Bollywood came to a halt in 2020 with film and television shoots halted and theaters remaining closed due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the government eased restrictions in January of this year, which resulted in allowed many big budget movies like Shah Rukh Khan’s.



Pathan, Salman Khan’s



Tiger 3

and Akshay Kumar’s



Ram setu

to hit the shooting floors.

However, the country was quickly hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic which prompted various state governments to announce another lockdown. This stopped the shooting of several films. Some filmmakers have even had to cancel their schedules abroad due to the health crisis.

Now, if the latest buzz is to be believed, industry insiders are optimistic that the state government of Maharashtra will allow film shooting to resume in June, as cases of COVID-19 in the state , especially in Mumbai, have fallen.

READ ALSO: Cyclone Tauktae destroys sets of Tiger 3 by Salman Khan and Gangubai Kathiawadi by Alia Bhatt

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla: “Cases in Maharashtra, especially Mumbai, have declined. Various film associations are in constant contact with state government officials and if all goes according to plan, the The forthcoming unlocking provision will give the film a green signal on filming and the industry will be back on its feet from June 15, “adding that more than 50,000 daily workers are unemployed and struggling for their livelihoods.

Bollywood is expected to slowly recover with declining COVID-19 cases. The report further indicated that some directors had worked on preparation independently of their respective domicile.

The source added, “Film organizations have promised that all COVID-19 protocols will be followed. In fact, several production houses and the biggest names in the industry are also in talks with the government to explore the possibility of getting the entire film industry vaccinated to curb the spread of COVID-19. “

READ ALSO: Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar’s role revealed; The actor will start filming in Ayodhya from this day

Some of the films that are expected to air once the restrictions are lifted include Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham’s.



Pathan, By Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif



Tiger 3

and Akshay Kumar’s next two films –



Ram setu

and



Raksha Bandhan.

During the filming of



Ram setu

and



Raksha Bandhan

is based in Mumbai, the team of



Pathan

and



Tiger 3

should fly abroad for their respective films.

Besides these four big-ticket projects, films like Amitabh Bachchan-Rashmika Mandanna



Goodbye

and John Abraham-Arjun Kapoor’s



The return of the villain Ek

are also waiting for the green light from the government to return to the plateaus.

On the other hand, with regard to the reopening of cinemas, it is still a situation of waiting and monitoring, because they should open gradually.