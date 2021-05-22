Connect with us

Entertainment

Pathan, Tiger 3, Ram Setu: Will Bollywood Film Shooting Resume After June 15?

Published

14 seconds ago

on

By


bredcrumb bredcrumb

New

oi-Madhuri V

|

As Bollywood came to a halt in 2020 with film and television shoots halted and theaters remaining closed due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the government eased restrictions in January of this year, which resulted in allowed many big budget movies like Shah Rukh Khan’s.

Pathan, Salman Khan’s

Tiger 3
and Akshay Kumar’s

Ram setu
to hit the shooting floors.

However, the country was quickly hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic which prompted various state governments to announce another lockdown. This stopped the shooting of several films. Some filmmakers have even had to cancel their schedules abroad due to the health crisis.

pathan-tiger-3

Now, if the latest buzz is to be believed, industry insiders are optimistic that the state government of Maharashtra will allow film shooting to resume in June, as cases of COVID-19 in the state , especially in Mumbai, have fallen.

READ ALSO: Cyclone Tauktae destroys sets of Tiger 3 by Salman Khan and Gangubai Kathiawadi by Alia BhattREAD ALSO: Cyclone Tauktae destroys sets of Tiger 3 by Salman Khan and Gangubai Kathiawadi by Alia Bhatt

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla: “Cases in Maharashtra, especially Mumbai, have declined. Various film associations are in constant contact with state government officials and if all goes according to plan, the The forthcoming unlocking provision will give the film a green signal on filming and the industry will be back on its feet from June 15, “adding that more than 50,000 daily workers are unemployed and struggling for their livelihoods.

Bollywood is expected to slowly recover with declining COVID-19 cases. The report further indicated that some directors had worked on preparation independently of their respective domicile.

The source added, “Film organizations have promised that all COVID-19 protocols will be followed. In fact, several production houses and the biggest names in the industry are also in talks with the government to explore the possibility of getting the entire film industry vaccinated to curb the spread of COVID-19. “

READ ALSO: Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar's role revealed; The actor will start filming in Ayodhya from this dayREAD ALSO: Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar’s role revealed; The actor will start filming in Ayodhya from this day

Some of the films that are expected to air once the restrictions are lifted include Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham’s.

Pathan, By Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif

Tiger 3
and Akshay Kumar’s next two films –

Ram setu
and

Raksha Bandhan.

During the filming of

Ram setu
and

Raksha Bandhan
is based in Mumbai, the team of

Pathan
and

Tiger 3
should fly abroad for their respective films.

Besides these four big-ticket projects, films like Amitabh Bachchan-Rashmika Mandanna

Goodbye
and John Abraham-Arjun Kapoor’s

The return of the villain Ek
are also waiting for the green light from the government to return to the plateaus.

On the other hand, with regard to the reopening of cinemas, it is still a situation of waiting and monitoring, because they should open gradually.

Article first published: Saturday May 22, 2021, 3:38 PM [IST]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: