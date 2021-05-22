Bollywood actors wearing Y2K outfits on screen





From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Preity Zinta: Bollywood actors wearing Y2K outfits onscreen

Bollywood actors are often seen setting fashion trends on the big screen. Read ahead to take a look at celebrities wearing popular Y2K outfits. Written by



Pooja dhar





Updated: May 22, 2021 3:32 p.m. 1 / 6 Bollywood actors who wore Y2K outfits on screen Bollywood offers a lot of entertainment for people all over the world. Audiences also watch these films for inspiration from the on-screen characters these Bollywood actors play. From ancient times until today, audiences in this country love to see the great glamor in Bollywood movies where actors are seen wearing different and unique outfits, setting a trend. A fashion trend that Bollywood actors started in the late 90s and 2000s was the fashion trend of the year 2000. The year 2000 era was a subtle mix of aesthetic outfits from previous decades. who come back with a new version. Fans love the outfits the actors wore on screen and the Y2K era had become a rage. Here are some of the best Y2K outfits that actors have been seen wearing in popular Bollywood movies. Read ahead to take a look. Photo credit: YouTube

2 / 6 Preity Zinta Preity Zinta donned a tube wool top with jeans, a newsboy cap and long earrings in Salaam Namaste (2005). Photo credit: YouTube

3 / 6 Rani mukerji Rani Mukerji wore a neon sleeveless jumpsuit and neon jacket tied around her waist in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). Photo credit: YouTube

4 / 6 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a floral sleeveless top with high waisted jeans and a thick black belt and cuff in Josh (2000). Photo credit: YouTube

5 / 6 Shamita Shetty Shamita Shetty wore a bralette with an uneven length skirt with a jacket and black sunglasses in Mohabbatein (2000). Photo credit: YouTube

6 / 6 Kareena Kapoor Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan donned a sparkly crop top with a leather skirt, jacket and fur scarf in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (2001). Photo credit: YouTube







