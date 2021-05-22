Lata Mangeshkar recalls her relationship with Raam Laxman: Bollywood News – Jioforme

“I heard Bijay was gone,” Rataji sighed. “The world knew him as Ramluxman, but that wasn’t his real name. His real name was neither Ram nor Luxman, but Vijay, Vijay Patil. We were with him. He was very close to us Mangeshkars because he was also a Maharastian. Jab ek bhasha, ek khana, ek rehen-sehan hota hai toh woh apnapan ho hi jaata hai (If the language and eating habits are the same, a sense of privacy will always occur). As far as recording, I remember our Vijay gupshup. He was terribly satirical about those who didn’t get along. I looked forward to the conversation after recording. Our gossip session went on for hours. He’ll tell me his jokes, I’ll tell him mine, it was fun. “

Rataji who sang Luxman, also known as Bijay Patil’s greatest card hitter ‘Dil Deewana Bin Sajna Ke’ (Principal Pyar Kiya), ‘Didi Tere Devar Deeana’ (Hum Aapke Hain Koun), To name just two. Rataji talks about his professional relationship with Luxman.Unke gaane pyare hote tthe (Its composition was soft). My song for him in Sooraj Barjatya I knew love And Hmm… Aapke Hain Koun It was a huge success. in fact ‘Dill Diwana ‘ AT I knew love I came when I was thinking of retiring. I didn’t like the song from the 1980s. Vijay’sDill Diwana ‘ It changed the game. “

But the Luxman number of Rataji’s favorite rum is neitherDill Diwana ‘ Also, ‘Didi Tera Devar ‘.. “Among the songs that I sang for him, my favorite is Sanveriya For a movie called 100 days Then sang again for Maduri Dikt Hmm… Aapne Hain Koun.. It was a duet with SP Bala Sbramania and it was one of my favorite songs from the 1990s. I sang a lot of songs for him in the 1990s. My sister Usha also sings a Vijay hit.Sultana Sultana Mera Naam Hai Sultana ‘ (((Dust). “

Rataji is saddened by Ramluxman’s exile from the Sorrowful World. “I heard he was very sick and in pain. It is sad to hear a man full of life and humor follow this path. My heart goes out to his family. I know Vijay’s son, Amar. I wish him the success of his life. “

