Pink wishes she ‘could have reached out’ to Britney Spears
Pink sent her love to Britney Spears and said she wished she could reach out more after watching Framing Britney Spears.
The documentary focuses on the ongoing legal issues surrounding Britneys’ tutelage, which she has endured since 2008, and the Free Britney movement that aims to free the superstar from her constraints.
The film, which premiered on Hulu in the US, also explores the media coverage Britney received, as well as its very public collapse in 2007.
During an appearance on Andy Cohens Watch What Happens Live, Pink, 41, appeared via a video link, with a fan asking her what she thought of Britney, 39, and her current situation.
She said: I love Britney, and here’s the thing about all of us voyeurs, none of us know what’s going on. Weren’t there. And I would like to.
I think we’d all love it, and we feel that fierce protection against her, for good reason, she’s cherished. All I know is she’s amazingly sweet and I want her to be happy.
Pink then confirmed that she had watched Framing Britney Spears, and now wishes she could have lent her support to hitmaker Toxic during his public struggles.
She continued: I felt sad that back then, in the early days, I didn’t know I was a strong person that I could have reached more. I could I do not know.
I don’t like to feel helpless or helpless, and I can only imagine how she feels, and she could have used a little support.
She then added that she wished she could reach out and give him a hug.
It comes after Billie Piper recently revealed she was left so angry by the documentary that she couldn’t finish it.
While Billie admits she was quite well known locally, having risen to fame as a teenage pop star around the same time Britney did in the United States, the wider conversation of being put on hold for drying off as a woman left her in shock.
Talk to NME, the actress explained: [The film] made me so angry that I had to turn it off. I know what a lot of it looks like, but she had it on a whole new level. She was world famous, while I was quite locally known.
It really makes me angry because a lot of it isn’t what it’s like to be a famous person, it’s what it feels like to be a woman and to be called crazy because you are driven mad by something.
She continued: You were not born crazy. You are driven mad by certain things. Then you are used and dragged to dry.
This is what made me feel upset and sad.
