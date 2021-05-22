Glowing Perrie Edwards flaunts naked blooming baby bump in hilarious workout



















May 22, 2021 at 10:27 am CEST



Jenni McKnight Perrie Edwards exposed her blooming baby bump as she joked about enjoying ‘balance’ during a home workout

Perrie edwards does her best to stay in shape but also to enjoy little luxuries now that she is pregnant with her first child. the Small mix The singer posted a funny video in her Instagram Stories on Friday, which saw her flaunt her naked blooming baby bump while enjoying a different kind of workout. MORE: Perrie Edwards Totally Surprised Us With Her Thong Bikini Snap Perrie looked stunning in a white cropped top and a pair of gray leggings as she walked in place near her mother, Debbie. Loading the player … WATCH: Perrie Edwards shows off her bare belly for a fun workout at home In one clip, Perrie gives a small sigh as she lays the camera down on her mom and says: “It’s been a tough practice, hasn’t it, Debs?”“ Turning the camera around, Perrie reveals that she’s having ice cream while walking – talk multitasking! Captioning the clip, Perrie wrote: “Life is about balance. Walk with your ice cream.” MORE: Perrie Edwards twins with Leigh-Anne Pinnock as they show off baby bumps READ: Perrie Edwards’ lavish mansion in Surrey to raise her first baby has been revealed Perrie enjoyed an ice cream with her exercise A second clip sees Perrie scrolling the camera down her body to show her growing belly before taking a bite of her delicious treat. “It’s all about balance!” she added before laughing. Earlier this month, the singer revealed that she and her footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain expecting their first child together. The couple shared similar posts on their respective Instagram accounts. The first artistic black-and-white shot showed a close-up of Perrie’s bare bump, while a second was of the couple laughing and smiling with Alex putting his hands on his girlfriend’s stomach. Perrie is expecting her first child later this year “So happy to be on this wild trip with my soul mate,” Perrie, 27, wrote. “Me + Him = You. We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!” Liverpool football player Alex, who is also the same age, captioned his post: “Does anyone have any advice on how to change diapers? So grateful and excited to be a dad. Bring on the sleepless nights. ” Perrie and Alex’s exciting baby news came just days after her groupmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock has also announced her first pregnancy. She also shared her good news on Instagram, posting a snapshot showing her revealing her baby bump. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.







