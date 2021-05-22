5/21 WWE 205 Live Scores: Anish V’s Review of “The Bollywood Boyz” Samir Singh and Sunil Singh Vs. Ikemen Jiro and August Gray, and Ari Sterling vs. Asher Hale – Pro Wrestling Dot Net

By Anish Vishwakoti, ProWrestling.net employee, (@ AVX_9001)

WWE 205 Live (episode 232)

Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE PC)

Aired on May 21, 2021 on the WWE Network

The show started off with the intro with Tom Phillips and Nigel McGuinness welcoming us to the commentary show

1. Ari Sterling vs. Asher Hale. Both encircled and provisionally locked up with Sterling trying to lock the waist in the back. Hale reversed in a snapmare attempt although Sterling half-blocked him and escaped. The two continued to seek wrist control, with Hale apparently getting the better of the wrestling exchange at the start, tripping Sterling to the ground. Sterling was able to stand up and hit a shoulder block before causing an ongoing rally which Hale won, kicking the leg and knocking Sterling down.

The two got into a fight in the corner where Sterling hit a scissor whip and a heel kick to kick Hale out of the ring. Sterling attempted a springboard moon jump outward, but Hale blocked him and threw him into the barricade. Hale then dodged a few hits from Sterling in the ring and hit a backbreaker before using a straight jacket grip to carry Sterling down. Eventually, Sterling reversed him and forced Hale to break him, although Hale took advantage and hit a dropkick in the basement and a few kicks to keep Sterling down.

Hale then used a modified dragon screw with Sterling on the strings. He tried to do the same again but Sterling kicked him in the head and made space for himself. Sterling continued to put pressure on Hale, hitting a forearm in a corner and attempting a top rope maneuver, but Hale quickly turned the situation around and tripped him into an Indian Deathlock submission. Sterling managed to reach the ropes, so Hale attempted a few strikes before the two swapped roll attempts were traded.

Hale tried an ankle lock, only for Sterling to reverse into another ankle lock. Finally, the two traded a kick and knee with Sterling winning and catching a stunned Hale with his rolling Sidewalk Slam to secure the victory.

Ari Sterling defeated Asher Hale.

Anish Thoughts:A good showcase of the talents of the two newcomers. I liked the way the match went as Hale looked smart to stay true to Sterling’s legs for most of the match and smartly move him around the ring to keep him under pressure throughout the match. I also liked that he built a Sterlings finisher that essentially got him the game out of nowhere, a much better out of nowhere type victory than if it had been a roll up.

2. The Bollywood Boyz Samir Singh and Sunil Singh vs. August Gray and Ikemen Jiro. Samir and Gray started in the ring, with Samir knocking down Gray with a header before Gray responded in kind, with each man failing to take decisive control at the start. Samir tried leg scissors but Gray pushed him and tried to roll Samir but only got a count of two. They exchanged twist attempts again before Samir hit an arm and Gray did the same.

Samir pushed Gray into the corner, with Sunil scoring and using a header although, as he pushed Gray towards the ropes, Jiro scored and hit Sunil with a backbreaker and a moonsault springboard. Jiro again tagged Gray who continued to put pressure on Sunil, but as Gray attempted a shoulder push into a corner, Samir pushed his brother aside, forcing Gray to hit the ring post, allowing the brothers to take the control.

Singhs marked inside and out using the tandem attack keep Gray on the mat. Samir used an arm lock to try and carry Gray although Gray struggled even after encountering a clothesline. Eventually, Gray managed to get up and as the Singhs tried to win an Irish double corner, Jiro whipped Gray from the apron to the Singhs and pulled him into their corner to make the tag.

Jiro hit Sunil with a corner attack and hit a springboard moon jump to get a two count. Jiro tried a rolling Senton but Sunil pulled away and scored Samir for an attack from Hart on the top rope for a count of two. They tried to set Jiro up for a double superkick but Gray dragged Samir out of the ring, allowing Jiro to join his Sunil with his own superkick as well as a Head Scissors whip and running knee kick, nicknamed Ikemen. Slash for the final victory

Ikemen Jiro and August Gray defeated the Bollywood Boyz.

Anish Thoughts: It was a fun match, I really liked the focus they put on Jiro in this match as he was the newest in the bunch and the comments did a good job using their voice to make this story happen. something for BollyRise’s ongoing story, saying the Singhs just struggled to get things done as the Ever Rises action climbed. Gray took a backseat in that game, but it was a role well played when Jiro was able to shine, showing off his weird attack and personality and although his jacket made him stand out more than anything else, I guess it was. is wrestling, so good on him for having that and a fun character to go along with what was a nice vibrant pic from an episode of 205 Live.