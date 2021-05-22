Let the festivities begin! Live audience for the Eurovision Song Contest





Eurovision Song Contest which was canceled last year due to pandemic airs to 3,500 fans and global TV audience

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands – After more than a week of rehearsals, two semi-finals and 53,000 COVID-19 tests for fans, staff and artists, the Eurovision Song Contest which was canceled last year in reason for the pandemic is launched Saturday in front of 3,500 fans and a global television audience. While the hugely popular music festival that exudes flamboyance is seen as an important step towards a post-pandemic return to live entertainment, not everyone has managed to avoid the virus. Popular Icelandic band Dadi og Gagnamagnid with their kitsch dance moves and green leisure wear are in the final, but cannot perform live because one member has tested positive. Instead, viewers will see a recording of one of the band’s dress rehearsals. The point was to go and experience what it was like to participate in Eurovision and that just wasn’t happening, lead singer Dadi Freyr said from isolation in Rotterdam. While the world of entertainment has changed during the pandemic, the Eurovision final formula familiar to its global legion of fans has not changed. The event is organized as usual by the last winner, the Netherlands, except that he won in 2019. After artists from 26 countries perform their songs on Saturday night, they are awarded points by panels of music industry experts in each competing country and by members of the public voting by phone, text or via the application of the competition. The winner takes home a glass microphone trophy and potential for career advancement. The two bookmaker favorites couldn’t be more different. One is Maneskin, an Italian band whose mix of funk and rock channels the Red Hot Chili Peppers. The other is Barbara Pravi, a French singer whose style is reminiscent of Edith Piaf. Pravi’s song “Voila” is a low-key ballad, but there’s still a lot of over-the-top spectacle that has become the hallmark of Eurovision. Norwegian singer Andreas Haukeland, whose stage name TIX is a reference to growing up with Tourette’s syndrome, sings his song Fallen Angel in a pair of giant white wings chained to four prancing demons. Elena Tsagrinou of Cyprus is flanked by four dancers in skin-tight red costumes as she performs El Diablo, a song that has sparked protests among Orthodox Christians on the Mediterranean island that claims it glorifies satanic worship. Tsagrinou says this is an abusive relationship. San Marino has called on American rapper Flo Rida to join artist Senhit in her bid to win the title for the first time from the small city-state surrounded by Italy. Members of Iceland hope to be allowed out of isolation to watch the final at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam. “I don’t see why we shouldn’t, because we were quarantined for a week and we all tested negative except for one member,” Freyr said.

