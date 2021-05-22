Renowned Laxman Composer Raam-Laxman Passes Away | Nagpur News





Nagpur: Music director Vijay Patil, popularly known as Raam-Laxman’s duo Laxman, died at his city residence in the early hours of Saturday. Patil rose to fame for providing music to Dada Kondkes Marathi comedy films and Hindi-language films like Hum Aapke Hai Kaun and Maine Pyar Kiya.

Patil, born and raised in Nagpur, started out as a singer and instrumentalist in popular orchestral groups in the city. Later he moved to Mumbai with the ambition to become a music director. Along with his friend Surender Raam Kadam, Patil forms a team which receives the moniker Raam-Laxman from Kondke. It was the famous filmmaker-actor Marathi who gave them their chance in the film industry with Pandu Havaldar in 1975.

Even after Kadam’s death shortly after the couple released their first Hindi film Agent Vinod, Patil continued to provide melodies to over 75 Hindi, Marathi, and Bhojpuri films as Ram-Laxman. Rajshri Productions’ songs in Maine Pyar Kiya (Filmfare Award), Hum Aapke Hai Kaun (multiple awards) and Hum Saath Saath Hain turned out to be super-duper hits.

Lavleena aa gaya hand of agent Vinod in 1977 and Deva ho deva, Ganapati Deva de Humse Bhadkar Kaun in 1981 stand out in his work. Patil composed numerous charts during the 1980s and 1990s before the advent of Nadeem Shravan and Annu Malik.

Ten years ago, a stroke made it difficult for Patil to sing and compose. He moved to Nagpur and was residing with his son Amar who also loves music. Patil stayed away from the media and lived a quiet life in the city’s Untkhana neighborhood.

Family members said Patil was not a Covid-19 patient and had taken both doses of the Covid vaccine. Friday night he complained of chest pain. Before he could be transferred to the hospital, Patil suffered severe cardiac arrest and died at home around 2 a.m. His last rites were performed at Mokshadhaam Ghat.

The people of the Nagpurs music industry were the first to pay homage to Patil. He was a dear friend. I will remember his association with Kader Orchestra. When we started a music academy, I invited him to inaugurate it. Despite his discomfort, he came, singer MA Kader said.

Raam-Laxman’s music was based on the basics of the orchestra and furthered the legacy of Laxmikant-Pyarelal. The melody, even in stamping numbers, was a peculiarity of their music. The use of traditional Indian instruments along with the typical orchestral setup made their songs popular.

Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar also tweeted tributes to Vijay Patil. I was very sad to hear the news from the talented and popular composer Raam Laxmanji (Vijay Patil). He was a nice person. Many songs composed by him and sung by me have become very popular. My sincere respects to him, she said.

In 2018, Raam-Laxman was awarded the Lata Mangeshkar Puraskar.

NON-POPULAR FILMS

Hum aap ke hai kaun

Maine pyar kia

Hum Sath Sath Hain

100 days

Pathar ke phool

POPULAR MARATHI FILMS (all with Dada Kondke)

Pandu hawaldar

Tumcha Aamcha Jamla

Ram ram gangaram

Bot Lavil Tithe Gudgudlya

Aali Angaavar

Aapli Mansa

Hich Khari Daulat

Deedh shahane

Chaaalli Sasarla Lake

Devta FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos