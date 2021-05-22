Lin-Manuel Miranda’s movie musical is a summer blast of salsa-flavored sunshine

It was the musical that started it all.

Years before Hamilton made Lin-Manuel Miranda On Broadway’s toast, he wrote the songs of this quasi-autobiographical peacock in the neighborhood of his childhood in New York. First staged on Broadway in 2008, In the heights was nominated for 13 Tony Awards and won four, including Best Musical.

Now, after a theatrical release delay of more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is finally hitting the big screen with an exuberant summer blast of salsa-flavored sunshine, a technicolor extravaganza of dazzling views, a message that lifts the mind. about home and family and the hopes and dreams of an immigrant community built on a “corner full of strangers” where “the streets are made of music”.

In the heights

With Anthony Ramos, Leslie Grace, Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barrera and Jimmy Smits

Directed by Jon M. Chu

PG-13 rated

How to watch: in theaters and on HBO Max June 11, 2021

Located in the largely Dominican neighborhood of Washington Heights, in the highest part of Manhattan, the story unfolds over a span of days during a sweltering summer like Usnavi (Anthony ramos, who played the dual roles of Philip Hamilton and South Carolina statesman John Laurens in Hamilton), the 30-year-old owner of a small bodega, or grocery store, plans to sell his shop and return to his native island, from where he emigrated as a child with his late “papa”.

But Usnavi is also feeling the pull of another island – Manhattan. His store has become an integral part of his small community, and he cannot deny his feelings for Vanessa (Mexican actress Melissa Barrera, who played in the Starz TV shows Lifetime), her childhood friend, now a handsome nail technician with aspirations to become a fashion designer. And there’s also Usnavi’s teenage cousin, Sonny (Gregory Diaz IV), his only employee of the store… and “Abuela” Claudia (Olga Merediz, who also played the role on Broadway), the loving matriarch of the barrio. She raised Usnavi and became a grandmother to most of the other children.

What will happen to them if Usnavi returns to the Dominican Republic?

Then there is Nina Rosario (Leslie Grace, a Dominican / American actress who is making her film debut), who has just entered the barrio after “going out” and completing her freshman year at Stamford University in California. The first of her family to attend college, she discovered that life outside Washington Heights was not the wonderland she had hoped for. His father (veteran film and television actor Jimmy smits), the owner of the local taxi company, wants her to relax and complete her education – and he’s willing to make some serious sacrifices to make it happen. But Nina seems to have other things on her mind, including personal reasons for getting involved with local immigration rights movement DREAMers – and reconnecting with her beau, Benny (Corey hawkins, who played Eric Carter on television 24), who works as a dispatcher for his father.

And yes it is Lin-Manuel Miranda himself (who played Usnavi on Broadway), playing a bit of the role of a street vendor, hawking crushed ice.

Director Jon M. Chu, who also created a crowd-pleasing hit with Crazy Rich Asians, takes up Miranda’s songs, this spread of characters and the theatrical “book” by Quiara Alegria Hudes and corrals all in one centerpiece shot on location with several outstanding production numbers.

Even the wigs on display in the local beauty store spring to life in the playful and chatty “No Me Diga (You Don’t Say)” stew. The Highbridge Park Pool is the setting for a spectacular and exuberant aqua-ballet act for “96,000,” the dollar amount of a winning lottery ticket that turns everyone on when it sells to the store. ‘Usnavi – but the winner cannot be located. A sweaty and sexy dance-off heats up “The Club”, just before a power failure plunges everything into darkness, and the loss of power for the air conditioning turns up the heat even more. The entire neighborhood is buzzing with energy and pride for “Carnival del Barrio,” and the film’s opening theme song is so catchy that even a manhole cover and garden hose fit in the rhythmic number. In “When the Sun Goes Down,” Nina and Benny do a gravity-defying dance from their balcony, thanks to a clever camera trick.

In the heights is a musical love story, on more than one level, with an even deeper message about where we come from, the lives we make for ourselves and each other, the things we give and give back, and a reminder of the riches that are found in America’s vibrant color communities, everywhere.

“Let me listen to my block,” Nina said, pressing her face against a chain link fence next to a basketball court.

Listen to Nina’s block and you will also hear the neighborhood of Lin-Manuel Miranda in his last triumph, a joyful story about a group of people, a community, its music and its traditions. After more than a year of battling an overwhelming pandemic, this exciting and hopeful celebration of dance, culture, storytelling and song is just the wellness cliché we need. In the heights flies away with the sweet sound of life.