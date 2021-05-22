Mix the old with the new this summer | News, Sports, Jobs

Entertainment
Temperatures have risen in the 80s in recent days. The end of May is coming faster than we probably think. This means summer will be here before we know it.
Summer 2020 has been far unlike anything most of us have ever experienced in our lives. There were few, if any, fairs, festivals or other community events. Most of the public pools were not open. Amusement parks and other attractions have been closed. We were basically asked to find new ways to have fun.
While we are still far enough from anything that looks like what had been “Ordinary” for us ahead of the pandemic, the world is cautiously reopening in several ways and this coming summer should have at least a little for many of us.
Community concert series are planned for Weirton, Steubenville and many of our other events. The first Fridays are back in Steubenville. Follansbee has started a new program bringing food trucks to town every week.
You’ll notice an article in this weekend’s edition examining the plans for several of our local pools as they prepare to open (although staffing is an issue in many cases).
Much of what we consider to be “traditional” the summer attractions are back and I imagine many of us will be going out to enjoy them.
Hopefully, however, as strange as the summer of 2020 is, we’ve also learned a bit more about other ways to enjoy the season.
Perhaps you spent some family time in a local park or took a walk on one of our recreational or hiking trails. Maybe you’ve taken day trips to take a peek at your (socially distant, of course) condition.
Just because a feeling of “normality” is back, that doesn’t mean we have to go back completely to the way things were. We can mix things up a bit, participate in some of the simpler, more modern things. Plan an exciting trip, if you can handle it, but don’t forget to take the time to visit that favorite hot dog stand. Attend a professional sporting event, but maybe also take a day to visit one of our state parks and enjoy the outdoors.
Spend time with your family.
Remember, however, as the requirements for masks and other precautions are removed, the virus does not go away completely. Now it’s a matter of comfort as far as we do.
It may take a while before we get comfortable with large groups of people, for example. Others may have no problem getting to an event where they are surrounded by crowds of strangers. Both are good. Take all the measures and precautions you feel are necessary for you.
We have found ways to adapt to changing and uncertain circumstances. We can keep doing it and what we were used to may never be again, but some of those special seasonal favorites are coming back to us.
The most important thing to remember is to show them our support every time they come back, and in whatever form. Buy a summer pool pass. go to the local church festival. Shop at a favorite neighborhood store, or even try one you may not be familiar with.
This summer is sure to have some excitement and fun. Do what you want with it.
(Howell, a resident of Colliers, is editor of the Weirton Daily Times, and can be reached at [email protected] or followed on Twitter @CHowellWDT)
