I’d rather die at home: Salma Hayek recalls near-fatal battle with Covid-19





Hollywood mermaid and Frida Famous actress Salma Hayek recently revealed that she secretly battled a severe case of Covid-19 in 2020 and was even urged to go to hospital for treatment and continued to suffer from the effects for a long time. term of the coronavirus to date. In an interview with Variety, the 54-year-old Mexican star revealed that she spent most of 2020 recovering from a near-fatal case of Covid-19 and spent about seven weeks alone in isolation. The outlet said Salma Hayek, mother of 13-year-old daughter Valentina, had been quarantined in a room in her house for around seven weeks and even put on oxygen at one point. She said, “My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because it was so bad. I said, ‘No, thank you. I’d rather die at home.'” While keeping her diagnosis privately, last November, Hayek posted on social media a video montage showing her multiple times tested for the coronavirus. Unfortunately, she still suffers from the side effects of Covid-19. Variety reported that Hayek still hasn’t regained his energy since his diagnosis. However, she recently returned to work to film Gucci House, which is inspired by the true story of the murderous plot of luxury fashion label Gucci heir, Maurizio Gucci. In the film, Hayek plays the role of Pina Auriemma, a far-sighted friend of Patrizia Reggiani (played by Lady Gaga), nicknamed the Black Widow and who served 18 years in an Italian prison for orchestrating the murder of her husband Maurizio Gucci ( Adam Driver), heir to the Gucci fashion empire. The film is slated for release this fall. In the Variety interview, Salma also spoke about her 2017 article in The New York Times where she detailed that she was bullied and sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein. She said, “It was so hard because I chose not to be a victim even though I was a victim. I had to convince myself that I am a fighter and above all, a survivor. When it all happened with Harvey’s story, I didn’t know it had happened to so many women. I went into such a depression for months. It really took an army of women to make me see that I was a real survivor and a real fighter. “ She continued, “When I wrote it I didn’t even know if I was really going to show it to anyone. I kept saying, who wants to hear my story? give me importance? They had asked me about it from the start, but I put it on paper just for me. “ Opening up on how she came out of this depression, Salma said: “I think the support of my husband (François-Henri Pinault) throughout the case was very important. Although he was shocked that I didn’t tell him the details of what I had been through, and he was upset that I didn’t tell him and we were in the area [Weinstein], he was amazing. A lot of people were angry with me. Friends were mad at me that I didn’t tell them what really happened. Then I thought, I have to do it. Then a lot of people wrote to me. A lot of the industry has said: This has happened to me. “ Meanwhile, Salma will also be seen alongside Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson in Bodyguard of the Hitman’s Wife, which she shot in 2019 and will be released on June 16. Then, in November, she will also be seen in Marvel’s Eternal‘, another film she shot before the pandemic broke.

