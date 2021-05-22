Queen Sophie’s daughter-in-law shares her own experiences of menopause in royal first





Sophie, who is married to the Queen’s youngest son Prince Edward, has spoken to professionals and volunteers about the taboos surrounding menstruation, menopause and pregnancy. In a royal first, the Countess of Wessex also opened up about her personal experiences of menopause. “Nobody talks about rules. No one is talking about menopause. Why not? “She remarked.” It is something that happens to us 12 times a year. It is something incredibly normal, but it is something that is hidden. And I think it is. time to say, “Enough, we’ve got to put this on the table and say, let’s talk about it.” “ Speaking about menopause, the 56-year-old explained how she felt like a “chain”. “Really, we should celebrate that we don’t need to have rules anymore, it should be a release, but it looks like a hindrance. It is described as something incredibly negative. The virtual interaction marked Sophie’s new role as Patron of Women’s Wellbeing, a women’s health charity dedicated to saving and changing the lives of women, girls and babies through pioneering research, shared the royal family on Instagram. “I am delighted to take on this role. I have a vested interest in it, ”she said. Addressing the impossible fitness and beauty standards imposed on women, she added, “We have to be fit, we have to be smart, we have to be skinny, we have to be beautiful. We must be 25 for the rest of our lives. But unfortunately our bodies say, “That’s fine, you can do all of this outside as much as you can or afford, but inside things are a little different.” “ She called for a more inclusive portrayal of aging women in the media. “While all of our media and the messages about women’s bodies, about our looks, everything is very superficial. And we try to hang on to it all as long as possible. For more lifestyle information, follow us: Twitter:lifestyle_ie| Facebook:IE Lifestyle| Instagram:ie_lifestyle







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos