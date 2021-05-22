Bollywood stars Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha fuel wedding rumors







Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha

Image Credit: Instagram.com/alifazal9/

Could Another Pandemic Bollywood Marriage Be Underway? This is what the rumor is spinning following a recent article by Ali Fazal that gets everyone talking. Fazal, who is dating actress Richa Chadha, had earlier said the couple were due to tie the knot last year, but were forced to put their marriage on hold in light of the pandemic. Still, it might very well seem like the wait is coming to an end. Fazal took to her Instagram on Saturday and posted a photo of a woman’s hands covered in henna while taking on a rose bodice. He captioned the post with: Mohabbat [love]. With doodle mehendi. The post quickly caught the attention of their Bollywood friends with Amyra Dastur responding with a series of Omgs. Esha Gupta also shared a heart emoji, while several fans posted a series of congratulatory messages. The Bollywood couple were due to tie the knot in April 2020, but were forced to postpone their wedding due to fear of the coronavirus. Considering the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events due to the COVID-19 pandemic around the world, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to temporarily postpone their wedding ceremonies to the second half of 2020. They want everyone to be healthy and safe and would like their friends, family and supporters to be affected at no cost, their spokesperson said in a statement at the time. Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

Image Credit: Gulf News

However, as India grapples with a second wave of COVID-19 cases, a big Bollywood wedding is unlikely. The two met on the sets of Bollywood comedy Fukrey in 2012, but they confirmed they were dating much later in 2015. It is possible that the couple, now tired of the wait, are looking to organize an intimate ceremony. Recently, actor Varun Dhawan married his friend Natasha Dalal, while Dia Mirza married Vaibhav Rekhi. Baahubali star Rana Daggubati married Miheeka Bajaj last August, amid the pandemic as well.







