Olivia Rodrigos Sour demystifies the breakup album





This strange and funereal song broke streaming records and spent eight weeks as No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100, signaling the arrival of a powerful new host or one-shot wonder. For anyone who pays attention to Rodrigo, the safe bet has been his longevity. In interviews, performances and on social media, she exudes balance and closeness: the attributes of a successful child actor, but also of the new type of teen idol, the influencer TikTok. She’s good at singing and even better at vocals efficientstringing together puffs, whispers, howls and chattering to keep each syllable exciting. She has absorbed Taylor Swift’s techniques on many levels (cadence, lyrics, image management), but she also projects so much personality into her music that it would be ridiculous to call it a copy. Read: The escape pop song of the year is a cinematic universe The title of his first album, Sour, cut against the sentimental teen-pop lineage of Beach Boys, Gibson or early Swift. Rodrigo doesn’t claim to be in love with the Americas, although one imagines that the way to achieve that title in 2021 is exactly to reject it. Whether it’s the haunted aesthetic of Billie Eilish or the meme taunts of Doja Cat, recent musicians use their vitality to perform jaded. However, their disaffection can end up being strangely digestible. Through the slightly adventurous music of Sour, Rodrigo embodies a tendency to treat songwriting as an act of explanation rather than exploration. The fantastic opening, Brutal, for example, explains that she’s not just a sad ballad singer. Some Rodrigos songs are remembered Radio disney rock, but here the guitar riff is scary in the manner of the Clinton era Nine inch nails. This riff becomes acoustic strums in the verses so that Rodrigo can recharge energy like an anime superhero between fights in a battle. In a shouted rap, Rodrigo delivers such a concise and relatable rant about the state of adolescence as anyone will ever record. It’s made even more delicious by the fact that the person complaining I’m so sick 17 / Where’s my fucking teenage dream? could be the luckiest kid around. Rather than continue to degenerate, the trail descends in less than two minutes and 30 seconds. From there, the album plunges back into the Driver’s License mode of a patient, well-crafted, post-rupture memory, albeit mostly without the transcendence provided by that shattering bridge. Traitor uses the trendy technique of creating an eerie soundscape from the voice ahhhs, and Rodrigo exposes his case against his ex: Two weeks after their breakup, he started dating the girl hed told her not to worry. Guess you haven’t cheated but are still a traitor, she sings a good, almost legal line in her demarcation between the letter and the spirit of the rules of relationships. The breakup she’s talking about and most of the album tracks seem to be the same popular which would have inspired the driving license. It presents a personal episode in a way that is valid and understandable, but which also produces diminishing returns for the listener.

