





Another record of ‘Radhey’ by Salman Khan, the first Bollywood movie to come to Apple TV Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s film (Salman Khan’s latest release) ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Brothers’ (Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai of) Eid spot was released on OTT on May 13. The film received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. This is Salman Khan’s debut film which is different in many ways. Firstly, this is Salman’s first film with the lowest lengths and the second is Salman’s first film to be released on OTT. Now this film has done another feat as it has become the first Bollywood film. Apple TV is making its upcoming Bollywood debut with the fact that Salman Khan’s debut film Radhe ‘Bollywood, on Apple TV, will be available on (Apple TV). Thanks to Apple, the film can be seen in 65 countries, including Belgium, Denmark, Canada, Fiji, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, South Africa and Mauritius. Not only that, the film will be released in over 100 countries through other platforms from the filmmakers. Salman Khan’s “Radhe”, directed by Prabhudeva, has a poor “Radhe” rating but has also made a few other records. The film became the lowest rated Salman Khan film on IMDb. Although his grades may be poor, despite the “ Pay per View ” on OTT, he has been seen by record folks. ‘Radhe’ was leaked upon release although the manufacturers have tried a lot, but “Radhey” was leaked online a few hours after its release. After that, the manufacturers filed a complaint in the cyber cell. After that, Salman Khan also called on people not to see the pirated version of the film, otherwise strict legal action could be taken against them.

