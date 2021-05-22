The artist JR has installed a trompe-l’il under the Eiffel Tower

Over the years, the French artist JR has forged a solid reputation for producing works that take into account the collective public as part of its main raison d’être. In 2019, the Brooklyn Museum hosted JR’s first major exhibition in North America, and since then the artist has also unveiled a mural in Domino Park featuring photos of over 1,000 New Yorkers from all five boroughs. . Now, as part of his latest project, JR has returned to his home country in order to produce a huge optical illusion under the Eiffel Tower which gives the impression that a canyon opens below.

There’s no doubt that JR’s creation, which warmly welcomes audience participation, will for a time become an incredibly popular site for cheeky Instagram photoshoots. In fact, this is not the first time that JR has used the trompe-l’il technique to charm and delight his fans. In March of this year, the artist installed a piece titled La Ferita (The wound) on the side of Palazzo Strozzi in Florence, Italy. The artwork gives the impression that a giant hole has been torn off the side of the building, revealing a semi-imaginary black and white environment within.

Prior to that, in 2017, the artist also produced an installation that consisted of placing a giant baby head on the border wall between the United States and Mexico so that it looks like the baby’s head is looking over the side. In 2019, with the help of several volunteers, the artist also placed thousands of pieces of paper in the courtyard of the Louvre in Paris, so it seemed that the iconic entrance to the museum’s glass pyramid was authoritatively entering the black and white rock below. Obviously, the artist has a soft spot for the mystery of what lies beneath the surface of the Earth.