Little Mix’s Jade faked back pain to hide her groupmates’ pregnancies

Jade faked back pain to hide Leigh-Anne and Perries’ pregnancies (Photo: Getty Images) Jade Thirlwall has revealed that she faked back pain to help hide the pregnancies of her Little Mix bandmates. Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards are expecting their first child with their respective partners, the two making their announcement just days apart earlier this month. While Perrie, 27, is set on Host a bundle of joy with her Liverpool football partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Leigh-Anne, 29, will parent alongside her Watford football fiance Andre Gray. And Jade, being the best friend she is, had helped keep their secret a secret until the two men were both ready to reveal the news. Speaking in an interview with TikTok, the girl group revealed that Jade, 28, claims to have the same symptoms as her pals. Perrie explained: We were pregnant at the time and so out of breath, but we didn’t want anyone to know as much as the choreographers and everything. We didn’t want anyone to know so Jade was leaving Oh, my back and she was joining me! She added: Leigh-Anne was going. My back hurts! and Jade would come back, Oh my back, I know, my back is gone! Jade then rang: Any apologies for me to sit for five minutes, I was just like Yeah me too! Perrie then said: We were all together! Friendship goals. During the same interview, Leigh-Anne and Perrie also opened up about the heartwarming moment they found out they were both pregnant. Perrie explained that she learned that her bandmate was waiting during a Zoom conversation where they discussed together Little Mixs’ plans for the future. It was during this conversation that Perrie and Leigh-Anne discovered that the group leader was also welcoming her own baby in the future. Leigh-Anne and Perrie also spoke about the heartwarming moment they found out they were both pregnant, which happened during a Zoom call (Photo: Shutterstock) How nice. In the meantime, it’s business as usual for Little Mix, with Leigh-Anne and Perrie rocking their baby humped on the red carpet at the Brit Awards earlier this month where the girls made history as the first all-girl group to win the UK group’s award. More: Little Mix

The two also dressed their bumps in the music video for their new single Heartbreak Anthem. Meanwhile, former member Jesy Nelson, who left in December to focus on his sanity, recently signed a solo deal with Polydor Records. MORE: Who is James Newman, Britain’s Eurovision 2021 candidate?

MORE: Rita Ora moves in with Taika Waititi in Sydney as romance rumors heat up













What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos