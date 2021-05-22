Without big new films, the push to return cinemas loses momentum





This weekend’s box office revenue is expected to drop from a week ago, days after a major marketing push from movie studios urging audiences to come back. No new movies are slated for wide release, and the only major new movie that debuted last weekend, “Spiral: From the Book of Saw”, has had a disappointing performance. the Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. and the horror film Twisted Pictures, starring Chris Rock, drew about half of what analysts were originally expecting on its opening weekend. In total, the 10 best films in domestic theaters this weekend are expected to generate between 65% and 70% of what they did last weekend, according to a estimate by Boxoffice Pro. Studios and theaters are redoubling their efforts to bring people back to theaters, which are now mostly open in North America. This week, they brought together dozens of reporters for a sales pitch on their summer movie slates, with executives, actors and filmmakers claiming their work can’t be enjoyed to the same degree on a small screen. “We went through a pandemic year and people had to watch movies on their little iPhones, little iPads,” Arnold Schwarzenegger said at the marketing event at a Wednesday, the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. theater in Los Angeles. “Now is the time to get back to the big screen.” The industry has an uphill battle. National box office revenue year-to-date is still 70% below same point in 2020, researcher data shows Audiences of Comscore Inc. are also turning to streaming services, which offer the hottest new TV series and some of the latest movie releases, for a fraction of the cost and effort associated with visiting a movie theater. That will partially change next weekend, when Paramount Pictures releases one of the first big movies delayed due to the pandemic. ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ – a sequel to the 2018 horror film starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt grappling with sound-sensitive aliens – will be this year’s first big movie with a more traditional exclusive theater run . It won’t appear on streaming services until 45 days after its debut. Origins of ‘Cruella’ Walt Disney Co. will also be releasing a new movie next weekend, “Cruella,” which stars Emma Stone and tells the origin story of “101 Dalmatians” villain Cruella De Vil. But, like many other films released during the pandemic, it will also be releasing the same day on a streaming service. Disney + subscribers can view it for an additional fee of $ 30. More than Screen time Although the numbers remain modest, studios and theaters saw the start of a major recovery in this period. A National Research Group survey during the cinema marketing presentation Wednesday showed that 70% of moviegoers were comfortable returning to the cinema, around 25 percentage points higher than in early 2021. In addition, films released in Asia, where the recovery from the pandemic is more advanced, performed well. Universal Pictures launched the Fast and Furious “F9” franchise this week in China, South Korea and Hong Kong, generating around $ 70 million in ticket sales on Friday. The film is set to be a major summer blockbuster in the United States when it hits theaters on June 25. “Audiences around the world are full of hope – they are optimistic,” said Ethan Titelman, executive vice president of the National Research Group, also speaking at the AMC event on Wednesday. “Audiences will continue to seek out the unique experience that theaters offer, despite all the options available to them at home.” Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

