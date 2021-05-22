Who’s hosting Saturday Night Live tonight, May 22?

Tonight marks the season 46 finale for Saturday Night Live. SNL will be looking to end their year on a high note with the help of an escape star as the host.

It’s been another odd year for SNL, but the show has done its best to make things as normal as possible despite the ongoing pandemic. This included introducing an eclectic host mix that included everyone from Chris Rock to Elon Musk.

Tonight Saturday Night Live The season finale will be hosted by Anya Taylor-Joy. the Queen’s Gambit The actress will be joined by musical guest Lil Nas X. Our preview of the episode explains why Joy could end up in even more comedy roles after tonight.

Joy gained attention for roles in films such as The witch, To divide, and Emma. But that was the October 2020 release of The queen’s gambit on Netflix which took Joy’s career to the next level and undoubtedly landed it on tonight’s SNL.

Its popularity should attract more viewers in addition to being the season finale tonight. The cast and writers usually go all out, so there’s no reason not to expect a fantastic season 46 finale.

How to watch Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live fans know that a season finale can be bittersweet. On the one hand, there is the potential for surprise appearances and outrageous sketch ideas. On the other hand, it means a long summer without SNL. It also means that this might be the last time we see cast members. There are many rumors circulating about who stays and who goes, but nothing has been confirmed. Be sure to watch tonight’s episode for entertainment and any clues as to the future.

Dated: Saturday May 22

Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Flux: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven day trial. You can also watch on Hulu and on the NBC website.

What are your expectations for Anya Taylor-Joy as the host of Saturday Night Live? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.