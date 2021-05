How actor Kofi Siriboes, the new platform, was no longer children, uses nostalgia to build community

We are no longer children, it is about building a community around nostalgia. WNKA / Tyler King

In many ways, the pandemic has proven to be a catalyst for change. But for actor Kofi Siriboe, it was a chance to slow down, to focus on the things that once gave him joy. He was overcome with longing. < position="top" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-top"/> I just wanted to remember everything, the Queen Sugar actor tells For (bes) Culture. If life keeps moving at this rate, I thought it would be really cool to have some type of reference, some type of anchor. In March, he and co-founder Julian Lane launched Were no longer children, a platform featuring an interactive timeline of cultural moments from the early 2000s, from Chadwick Boseman winning Best Motion Picture Actor at the Golden Globe Awards in 2021 at NBA2K video game released in 2000. Kofi Siriboe with his co-founder Julian Lane. WNKA / Tyler King

It’s a safe space to educate and re-educate ourselves and reconnect the pieces of ourselves that were a little more nave and authentic, says Siriboe. Nostalgia is also a major driver of consumer behavior that marketers have leaned into amid the pandemic. But Siriboe, who claims black youth have no media space intended for them, wants to create a space focused on amplifying nostalgic moments in black culture. And as the platform continues to evolve, it seeks to create calendars specific to cities and creatives like Issa Rae, Tyler the Creator, and Pharrell Williams. Talking to people and humanizing celebrities and our experience is really the goal, says Siriboe, whose timeline would feature his early entrepreneurial endeavors, from selling candy in college to launching his blog Theblaksheep TV at age 16. . about what we are going through and where we want to go as a whole. < position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-1"/> For now, its main goal is to create a community around the platform. Revenue, generated from merchandise, live events, brand collaborations and creative partnerships, will increase as the brand grows, he says. Being part of this digital revolution is like, how do you reinvent and recreate a connection to something? Siriboe said. Build slowly and build carefully.

