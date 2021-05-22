10 things you might not know about Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza from Mexico – manila bulletin





Andrea Meza (Instagram) Everyone salutes the new queen! Andrea Meza of Mexico was crowned Miss Universe 2020 at the 69th Miss Universe Pageant held at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, United States on May 16. Here are 10 things you might not know about Andrea Meza, in a report by Dane Maverick G. Padel and Merciely A. Salvador City of the University of Malabon. Third Miss Universe of Mexico Mexico won its first Miss Universe crown in 1991, won by Lupita Jones. In 2010, Ximena Navarrette won the country’s second title. Eleven years later, Andrea won the same crown. Miss World 2017 1st runner-up Andrea almost took the world by storm after winning first place at the 67th Miss World Beauty Pageat in Sanya, China. Truly tech-savvy Andrea is a graduate who studied software engineering at the Autonomous University of Chihuahua. She is “proud to be a female graduate in a predominantly male field of study.” An artist Andrea is a makeup artist and model. She is also the Tourism Ambassador for Chihuahua where she promotes the best tourist attractions and the rich culture of her hometown. Physically active Andrea does a high intensity fitness program or CrossFit. She also enjoys extreme sports like rappelling and sandboarding. She can also do a three-minute plank. She loves to sing! Andrea loves to sing because it is a great way to express her feelings. An activist Andrea is a women’s rights advocate. Based on the Miss Universe biography, she focuses on women’s rights and inclusion and currently works closely with the Municipal Institute for Women, which aims to end gender-based violence. A vegan in the heart With the love of animals and the welfare of the world, Andrea chose to go vegan. Big, beautiful family With a total of 40 cousins, Andrea has a beautiful and large family. A successful businesswoman In addition to being a software engineer, model and makeup artist, the Mexican beauty queen owns a clothing line called Andrea Meza Activewear.



